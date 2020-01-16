Debra Silverman Named Head of Garfunkel Wild’s Health Care Group

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debra Silverman has been named leader of Garfunkel Wild’s Health Care Group. Garfunkel Wild, with its 85 lawyers and four offices in Great Neck, NY; Hackensack, NJ; Stamford, CT and Albany, NY, is one of the premier law firms with a specialty in Health Law.



For over 40 years, Garfunkel Wild’s Health Care Group has provided transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to hospitals and large healthcare systems, long term care providers including nursing homes, home care agencies and assisted living facilities, private equity firms, physicians, physician practices, ambulatory surgical centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers across a range of areas including health care compliance, finance and real estate, health care information and technology, managed care contracting, telemedicine, corporate reorganization and bankruptcy. Our attorneys include physicians, nurses, former prosecutors, technology experts, former government officials and regulators.

“Garfunkel Wild’s expanding Health Care team is committed to providing the highest-quality service, value and industry knowledge to our clients,” said Robert Wild, Garfunkel Wild’s Chairman. “Over her 32-year career at Garfunkel Wild, Debra has played a central role in the development of the Group and specifically as an industry leader in managed care contracting. We are confident that with her depth of experience and the utmost respect from clients and colleagues alike that she’ll make a significant contribution to this new role.”

In her practice, Debra represents hospital systems, teaching and community hospitals, faculty practice plans and physician group practices, with an emphasis on managed care contracting, health care delivery networks, accountable care organizations, clinical integration, physician arrangements, antitrust and regulatory matters.

Debra received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of Law and her A.B., cum laude, from Princeton University.

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. With over 85 attorneys, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers. For more, visit www.garfunkelwild.com .

For more information, please contact Mandy Kaplan, mkaplan@garfunkelwild.com, 516-393-2294



