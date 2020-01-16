Spirit Airlines Gives San Francisco Bay Area MORE GO, Launches the Only Oakland-Fort Lauderdale Nonstop

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is spicing up the San Francisco Bay Area by flying more of the brightest planes in the sky into Oakland (OAK). America’s fastest-growing airline starts service to and from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) April 1, making Spirit the only airline flying OAK to FLL nonstop.



“Right now, our Guests on both coasts have limited options between the Bay Area and South Florida,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Offering the only nonstop connection between Oakland with Fort Lauderdale makes it easier for travelers on both ends, and it shows our Guests we’re tailoring our options to them as we keep growing our nationwide network.”

OAK is the Bay Area’s most centrally-located airport, making it the most convenient option for more than 3 million of the region’s 7.7 million residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fort Lauderdale to Oakland’s route map,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, Bryant L. Francis. “This flight will make it more convenient than ever for our travelers to reach the sun and sand of South Florida. Plus, it gives them access to Spirit’s dozens of international destinations and the cruises departing from South Florida’s ports.”

Spirit started Oakland service in 2011 with a single flight to Las Vegas (LAS) and grew to third place among Oakland’s largest carriers. The new Fort Lauderdale flight joins existing service to Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH) and Los Angeles (LAX), along with what’s become four daily flights to Las Vegas.

Oakland (OAK) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) April 1, 2020 Daily, seasonal Chicago (ORD) Now Daily, seasonal Detroit (DTW) Now Daily, seasonal Houston (IAH) Now Daily, seasonal Las Vegas (LAS) Now 4x daily Los Angeles (LAX) Now 2x daily

Spirit’s commitment to invest in the Guest and deliver the best value in the sky continues to pay off. The U.S. Department of Transportation closed out 2019 by ranking the airline third place for on-time performance among U.S. carriers, based on the latest-available data from October. Last month, Spirit won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit , adding to a long list of recent accolades. The airline also unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring an improved aesthetic, a modern look and feel and seats that offer more padding and usable legroom.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 650 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

About Oakland International Airport:

Oakland International is the most centrally-located airport in the 7.7M population Bay Area region, and closest airport to the region’s wealth of business and tourism venues. Oakland’s air service roster to over 60 nonstop destinations is offered on 12 different airline brands – four of which operate with OAK as their sole gateway into the San Francisco Bay region.

The vision of Oakland International Airport is to offer customers a world-class experience and be the airport of choice for Bay Area residents and visitors alike. OAK is operated by the Port of Oakland, which also oversees the Oakland seaport and 20 miles of waterfront. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs in the region and over a million jobs across the United States.

For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps, and details on shopping, dining, transportation, and more, visit www.oaklandairport.com . Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

