Area Scouts Get Prepared to Handle Emergencies at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Several Scouts participate in the Chemistry merit badge workshop at the CCV Center in mid 2019. Interested scouts can participate in the upcoming Emergency Preparedness workshop on January 18th by contacting the CCV center at (727) 316-5309.

Several Boy Scout troops will take part in an emergency preparedness merit badge workshop at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to handle any situation.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In full recognition of the “Be Prepared” motto of the Scouts of America (BSA), the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will deliver a no-cost merit badge workshop for Emergency Preparedness on January 18th. All Scouts are welcome to join in on the workshop, providing they have earned their First Aid Merit badge. Scouts can RSVP by contacting the CCV Center directly at (727) 316-5309.

The workshop will start at 1:30 p.m. with complimentary light refreshments being served before moving into the main battery of requirements.

“In life, an emergency can occur but if you’re prepared and know how to handle it you can drastically reduce the potential for disaster to nothing.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “The Scouts are known for their capacity to handle most anything and it’s with the help of trained professionals that the boys can learn vital talents they can use for the rest of their lives.”

This event is part of a series of Merit Badge educational opportunities for Scouts.

A certified Merit Badge Counselor will show the boys how to effectively handle situations such as automobile accidents and kitchen fires while demonstrating proper safety precautions for oneself and others in these types of situations. In another part of the workshop the boys will enlighten their family members on assembling an emergency supply kit for natural disasters like a hurricane.

The CCV center provides its facilities as a no-cost meeting space and event venue to volunteer organizations and non-profits like the BSA in an effort to promote the growth of community oriented groups.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or the Emergency Preparedness merit badge workshop please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



