FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD EDUCATES AHEAD OF THE SUPER BOWL

Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers distribute the Truth About Drugs information booklets to educate young people on the dangers of drugs.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World will be distributing information booklets during Super Bowl week to reach young people with the facts on the dangers of drugs.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) is asking for volunteers to help distribute the Truth About Drugs information booklets during Super Bowl week, for the eleventh year in a row, to reach thousands of young people with the facts about the dangers of drugs.The Super Bowl is headed to Miami, a city, as seen in Miami Vice, with a rampant cocaine and heroin abuse problem. According to the South Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, South Florida is the seventh largest metropolitan area of the United States and one of the primary access points into the United States for cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, making it even more important to channel all education efforts towards youth. *“The most effective weapon in the war on drugs is education,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of FDFW Florida chapter. “We want to empower youth with the true facts about drugs, so they can make an informed decision to live a drug-free life.”FDFW provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers, cocaine and heroin. Anyone can get copies to share with their families and friends.To get free copies of the drug education materials or more information about the Truth About Drugs program visit: www.drugfreeworld.org To sign up for the volunteer efforts in Miami call 1-888-NO-TO-DRUGS (1-888-668-6378) or email info@drugfreeworld.org or go to web link: bit.ly/sb54dfwFoundation for a Drug-Free World:The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make an informed decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program, making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.