AMMO, Inc. to Showcase New Product Offerings at the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has announced its participation in the 2020 SHOT Show, which is being held January 21-24, 2020, at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas. The Company will showcase its new product offerings and meet with critical commercial, export and military channel partners at Booth 1016, Level 1.



The AMMO team will be showcasing the following at SHOT Show:

Release for sale of the Company’s high accuracy 640gr 50 BMG cartridges for commercial customers;

Announcement of the first STREAK SKUs in .223 and .308 rifle calibers for use with night vision equipment;

Expansion of law enforcement offerings with announcement of a new line of frangible ammunition for training use; and

Release of tactical bonded 64gr .223 and 168gr .308 rounds for law enforcement and commercial sale.

“We are always excited to attend SHOT each year as we have utilized the event to roll out some of our most innovative products, including our patented STREAK™, Armor Piercing, and Hard Armor Piercing Incendiary ammunition in past years with excellent reception,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “We have built our business as a technology company and market leader, presenting the industry with disruptive and proprietary products that set us apart. SHOT Show provides us with the perfect opportunity to present these cutting-edge developments to our industry partners, along with existing and new customers, and we are eager to present our new suit of offerings this year.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.”

