Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,058.37 Million by 2026 : Fior Markets

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market by Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market is expected to grow from USD 682.41 Million in 2018 to USD 1,058.37 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The superior qualities of PTFE fabrics and increase in expenditure on development of commercial spaces are expected to drive the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics is a high quality woven fibreglass membrane coated in Teflon (Polytetrafluoroethylene). PTFE fiberglass coating is chemically inert, capable of withstanding a wide range of temperatures from -100°F to +450°F (-73°C to +232°C). The low-surface free energy of the material creates a smooth surface which is readily cleaned by rainwater Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics are completely immune to UV degradation. This unique combination of inertness, thermal stability and surface properties make PTFE-coated fabrics ideal for commercial and retail settings such as shopping malls, auto dealerships, sports or office complexes where interior landscaping is present. Thus the superior qualities of PTFE fabrics and increase in expenditure on development of commercial spaces are expected to drive the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as high demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, growing demand for PTFE fabrics in the construction industry along with rising consumption of composite fabrics for industrial application are driving the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market, the availability of the low cost alternatives and volatility in the price of raw materials are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The rapid growth of food processing sector in the emerging economies, increasing investment on research & development activities, and increasing investment in development of commercial spaces such as shopping malls is expected to create new opportunities for the market growth.

Type Segment Analysis of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market

PTFE Coated Fabric

Nonwoven Fabric

PTFE Fiber-Made Fabric

The nonwoven fabric segment emerged as the leader in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market with a revenue of USD 329.54 million in 2018. Factors such as widespread utilization of PTFE nonwoven fabrics as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications as well as in the composites manufacturing sector led the nonwoven fabric segment to dominate the PTFE fabrics market in 2018.

End User Industry Segment Analysis of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Construction

Filtration

Others

The Teflon (polytetrafluoroethylene) is a FDA approved material, the PTFE fabric has a huge a potential value in the food & beverages industry for protecting and preserving the processed food. Therefore the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fabrics Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The rapid growth of end user industries such as automotive, food & beverages, construction is generating a huge demand for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics within the Asia Pacific region. Consequently, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the leader in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market with a revenue of 270.99 million in 2018. On the other hand, the North America region is expected to grow at a modest pace owing to steady demand form the ell-developed automotive and construction sector.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Major players in the global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fabrics market are Taconic, FIBERFLON, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries, Daikin Industries, Sefar AG, Fothergill Group, Birdair, W.F. Lake Corp., Aetna Plastics Corporation, CENO Tec GmbH, Techbelt, The Chemours Company, Siftex, Textiles Coated International, Zhejiang Kertice Hi-Tech Fluor-Material Co., Ltd, Toss GmbH & Co. Kg, and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. among others.

For instance in 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates launched a new navy-blue GORE TENARA sewing thread for marine application. This new product launch helped the company expand its offering of expanded PTFE fabric products.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=407131&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

