Hoyer Statement on Administration's Release of Disaster Relief Aid to Puerto Rico

“Congress appropriated emergency disaster aid for the people of Puerto Rico, and it is up to the President to ensure that this aid reaches the those who need it – not to sit on it and refuse to disburse that aid to Puerto Ricans. After a serious of terrible disasters, including two major hurricanes and a series of earthquakes, Puerto Ricans are trying to rebuild their homes, communities, and lives. Our fellow American citizens deserve to know that all the funding that Congress appropriated will reach them to help with reconstruction. While the President released today some of the aid Congress appropriated years ago, after repeated protestations from Congress, much remains in limbo and not reaching those who need it the most. This is unacceptable, and House Democrats will continue to work to ensure all appropriated funds reach the island and that the Administration’s bureaucratic barriers do not further delay funds. We will also continue to call on the President to approve the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration following the recent earthquakes. “I was proud to partner with Minority Leader McCarthy to amend the Stafford Act so that Puerto Ricans and others impacted by natural disasters can rebuild stronger, to twenty-first century codes and standards. This improved resilience will ensure that communities are made safer when the next disaster strikes. But that can only happen if appropriated funds reach them and are spent on safer roads, energy and water infrastructure, homes, businesses, and other damaged structures. I urge the President to end his foot dragging and help our fellow Americans immediately.”