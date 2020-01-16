Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Flour is mainly obtained by grinding wheat, maize, rice, and other cereals. Wheat is the grain most commonly used to make flour, accounting nearly 84.5% of the total content, followed by maize (a staple in the Americas) and rice. Wheat is the main ingredient used in the production of bread, which is a staple food for many cultures. Flour contains a high proportion of starch, which is a subset of complex carbohydrates, also known as polysaccharides, and is highly preferred among health-centric people. This factor is expected to increase the demand for flour during the forecast period. Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is for human consumption. Flour is used to make bread, bakery items, and corn-based coating of fried food and fast food. Fast food restaurants have witnessed high consumption of flour as it is used in produce donuts, burgers, cakes, and fried meat.

The growth in population coupled with per capita income has increased the demand for flour, thus increasing the flour production. The change in consumer preference toward urban and modern lifestyles has increased the demand for various types of flours in the preparation of fast foods items. Moreover, rise in health concerns for high-protein flour results in increased demand for flour millers to develop gluten-free flour alternatives. Change in taste and preference of consumers and dietary concerns for manufacturers to develop differentiated products have impacted the overall sales. Contamination of food grains owing to improper warehousing influences is the major issue faced by the grain mill products market.

Expansion of commercial farmlands and growth of the aquatic feed industry in Asia-Pacific impact the application of flour in the animal feed segment. The global flour market is anticipated to reach $830.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The global grain mill market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes wheat (including durum flour), rice, and others (including oat flour and rye flour). On the basis of distribution channel, the segment is classified into supermarket /hypermarket, grocery stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global grain mill products market are Ardent Mills Canada, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills Inc., Hindustan Unilever Limited, Hodgson Mill, ITC Limited, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., and White Wings and Willmar International.

Other players (not included in this report) in the flour market involved in the manufacture and supply of flour include US Durum Milling Inc., Sunrise Flour Mill, North American Millers Association, Grain Craft, To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Heartland Mills Inc., The Birkett Mills, ADM Milling Co., Horizon Milling, Satake USA, and Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill.





Key benefits for stakeholders

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing grain mill products market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the grain mill products industry.



Key market segments

• By Product Type



- Wheat

- Rice

- Others

• By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Grocery Stores

• Online Stores

• By Region



- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Russia

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

• Brazil

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of LAMEA

