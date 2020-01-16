Air Fryer Market by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store and Online sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Air fryer are healthier alternatives for traditional deep fryer. Air fryer plops veggies and meat in oil. However, air fryer uses small amount of oil as compared to deep fryers. Air fryers makes food crisp with a fraction of the calories and fat . The global air fryer market size was $894.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,425.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The key factors that drive the growth of the air fryer market include growth of hospitality industry, upsurge in affordability of end customers for advanced kitchen appliances, improved performance and continuous product innovation by leading manufacturers. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs have created revenue opportunities for air fryer market. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit products, high noise level and uneven cooking are expected to impede the air fryer market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in aesthetics have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.



The global air fryer market is segmented into end user, sales channel and region. Depending on end user, the air fryer market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket & supermarket, specialty store and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Some of the key players in the air fryer industry analysis includes Koninklijke Philips N.V., BLACK+DECKER Inc., Conair Corporation, Avalon Bay, Breville Group Ltd, Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited, GoWISE USA, NuWave LLC, Groupe SEB, Newell Brands.



• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global air fryer market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



By End User

• Residential

• Commercial



By Sales Channel

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online sales Channel



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o BENELUX

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

