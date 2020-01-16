Crawler Camera Systems Market by Product Type, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Crawler Camera Systems Market by Product Type (Camera, Crawler, and Others), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Crawler camera systems are inspection equipment which has steerable wheels attached to camera unit for easy movement. Crawler camera systems enable user to operate it remotely while capturing/inspecting the footage from the camera. These camera systems are used to check the probable damage site in various pipeline networks. Robotic crawlers are widely used to conduct detailed inspection carried out during repair work. According to AMR, the global crawler camera systems was valued at $120.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $191.4 Mn by 2026 end with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The crawler camera systems market exhibit incremental revenue opportunity of $71.2 Mn from 2018-2026.

Crawler camera inspection systems is gaining popularity across industry applications. Advancement in robotic crawler systems had provided the use of crawler cameras into various critical operation including radiographic inspection, automated ultrasonic testing. Many crawler camera inspection systems are available in a range of two and four wheel drive which are capable of operating in variety of pipes and other drainage systems. These systems are also capable of assessing wide range of pipe anomalies including corrosion, mechanical damage, and cracks. The concept of “smart” crawler has been gaining popularity among industrial end users. The companies are continuously taking effort to make more additions to their existing product line. For ex. Envirosight LLC had recently implemented a more reliable digital technology names CANbus (Controller Area Network bus) which was originally developed by engineers at Robert Bosch GmbH for automotive industry. CANbus enables the crawler to establish connection with all the component with each other for better communication. The introduction of such novel technologies has eliminated the hurdles associated with traditional modes of operation. Traditionally, the crawler camera system is controlled using multi-conductor cable in which individual wire has been allocated to specific functions. This multi-conductor cables makes the system heavy, fragile and costly to maintain. The camera segment was valued at $57.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $88.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. North America was the highest contributor to this market, with $43.3 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $62.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Premium prices of systems and associated accessories have decreased the adoption of pipeline inspection systems. End user from Asia region are largely focusing on procuring cost effect solution for waste management and sewage management activities due to limited expenditure by government authorities on repair and maintenance. Moreover, the manufacturer are main competing on the basis of product differentiation. Thus, these manufacturers are introducing novel products with high price which are further reduced overall adoption of crawler camera systems. The novel products are also equipped with various services such as software services, maintenance services which are a costlier affair for residential end user. The above factors are collective decreased the overall penetration of crawler camera systems.

Segment review

The Crawler camera systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the Crawler camera systems market is categorized into Camera, Crawler and Others. The Camera segment was valued at $57.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $88.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. Based on end user, the crawler camera systems market is segmented into Residential end users, Industrial end users, Municipal end users. The municipal end user segment of the report considers various stakeholder including Contractor, city municipal corporation, DOT, and other government authorities, Geographically, the global Crawler camera systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players profiled in this report include IBAK, Deep Trekker Inc., Rausch Electronics, Mini-Cam Ltd, CUES Inc., Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH, iPEK International GmbH, AM Industrial (UK) Ltd., and Subsite Electronics. Other prominent players analyzed during the course of study are Inuktun Services Ltd., Kummert GmbH, Mini-Cam Ltd., Scanprobe, Spoutvac Industries, Envirosight LLC, Insight Vision Cameras among others.



Key benefits for stakeholders

Key market segments

The global crawler camera systems market is segmented into



By Product Type

• Camera

• Crawler

• Others



By End User

• Residential

• Industrial

• Municipal



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

Key Players in Value Chain

• IBAK

• Deep Trekker Inc.

• Rausch Electronics

• Mini-Cam Ltd

• CUES Inc.

• Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH

• iPEK International GmbH

• AM Industrial (UK) Ltd.

• Subsite Electronics

• Inuktun Services Ltd.

• Kummert GmbH

• Mini-Cam Ltd.

• Scanprobe

• Spoutvac Industries

• Envirosight LLC

• Insight Vision Cameras

