Pet Dental Month and the New Year at North Central Animal Hospital!

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Pet Dental Month, and the staff at North Central Animal Hospital want to encourage residents in Phoenix to visit a local veterinarian. With proper dental care, pets can enjoy a higher quality of life while avoiding painful and costly diseases. Although February is Pet Dental Month, it is best to schedule an appointment in January to ensure that you are able to get an appointment at a time that works best for you.



There are several long-lasting benefits for maintaining good dental health in an animal. Teeth can be cleaned to avoid discoloration, bad breath can be fixed, and plaque can be removed. Periodontal disease is one of the most common problems in pets. Preventing this is very important, because bone loss is not reversible and usually results in a painful condition that requires the extraction of the tooth.

The most important aspect of this type of care is early detection and preventive cleanings. Most problems can be easily resolved if caught early. If your pet is bleeding from the mouth, has a reduced appetite, or is chewing in an abnormal way, it is a sign that you should have their teeth checked by a professional. However, most pets suffer in silence and have no obvious symptoms at all.

Dental care can also help your pet’s mood. Oftentimes when there is an issue with their teeth, pets will become irritable and develop behavioral problems. Clients often mention how much better their pet feels & they seem more active after a dental treatment. There are a variety of causes for dental problems. These include broken teeth, periodontal disease, abscesses, cysts, misalignment of the teeth, or palate defects. Dental radiographs are critical to assess the teeth as the visible crown is just the tip of the iceberg. So many unseen problems can be detected with these radiographs.

Dr. Hillary Frank at North Central Animal Hospital had this to say regarding pet dental care, “It can be easy for pet owners to neglect dental care, but it is important to make an annual veterinary appointment specifically for your pet’s oral hygiene. There is a wide variety of conditions and diseases that can be detected early on and taken care of in a cost-effective and beneficial manner. That is why our staff wants to take the time this February to recommend seeing a veterinarian and ensuring that your pet has the optimal dental care they need. While February is pet dental month, any time of the year is appropriate for a pet dental appointment! January is particularly good as it can be part of a new year’s resolution to maintain the health of everyone in your family!”

North Central Animal Hospital provides comprehensive and affordable pet dental care. The veterinary hospital is accepting new patients and you can call them at 602-395-9773 to schedule an appointment, or to learn more about their high-quality services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.