Hysteroscope Market To Reach USD 11.54 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

An increase in uterine cancer, a rise in geriatric population and a surge in abnormal uterine bleeding is driving the market growth. Market Size – USD 7.44 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rise in the incidences of infertility.

/EIN News/ -- New York, UNITED STATES, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, January 16, 2020 - The global Hysteroscope Market is forecast to reach USD 11.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hysteroscope is used in a procedure that enables a doctor to look inside the uterus to diagnose and treat the causes of abnormal bleeding. The procedure can be either diagnostic or operative.

The application of hysteroscopes increases among elderly people as conditions associated with its usages such as transcervical sterilizations, fertility examinations, and abnormal uterine bleeding are usual among the mature female population. The surge in the elderly population boosts the growth of the market. Hysteroscopy is increasingly used to evaluate uterine abnormalities, and can also be used in fertility assistance. Thus, an increase in couples opting for assisted reproduction technology procedure will encourage market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology will also add to market growth.

The major unique selling point of hysteroscopes are how they are minimally invasive in nature. They require smaller incisions, bring down post-operation complications, inflict less pain and scars, bring about swifter recoveries, which in turn reduces the duration of hospital stays. They also serve to lessen the cost of treatment. Rising knowledge of such benefits is at the forefront of driving the market for hysteroscopy worldwide.

The market for hysteroscope in the European region is being bolstered by the presence of significant market players who are launching various technologically superior products every now and then for better results. The demand for the market product in Asia Pacific is being powered primarily by China and Japan; nations provisioned with advanced health care infrastructure.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Myomectomy is a surgical procedure to remove uterine fibroids, also called leiomyomas. These common noncancerous growths appear in the uterus. Uterine fibroids usually develop during childbearing years, but they can occur at any age.

Rigid hysteroscopes dominated the market share of hysteroscopes market. The product is majorly used in hospitals and clinics owing to the wide availability of a range of diameters, which allows for operating room and in-office procedures.

The surge in popularity of hospitals is due to the ability to afford treatments at affordable costs, and the rise in the number of hospitals for fixing gynecological issues and provision of skilled professionals to do these procedures are boosting market growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global hysteroscope market in 2018. This is because of the availability of superior healthcare infrastructure and a strong emphasis on generating awareness regarding women’s health.

Government aid in the healthcare sector is benefitting the market. In 2016, over 24000 operative hysteroscopy were performed in the U.S., as per the findings of the U.S. National Survey of Ambulatory Surgery.

Key participants include Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Xion, Welch Allyn, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Coopersurgical Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hysteroscope Market on the basis of type, applications, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Flexible Hysteroscope

Rigid Hysteroscope

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Myomectomy

Endometrial Ablation

Polypectomy

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Gynecology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



