Laboratory Informatics - Global Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027
The Global Laboratory Informatics Market accounted for $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Rising need for lab automation, growing technological advancements in hereditary testing practices and the emergence of digitization and big data analytics are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of integration standards and the dearth of trained professionals are restraining market growth.
Based on the type of solution, the laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment is likely to garner huge demand due to the adoption of LIMS in hospital labs and increasing application scope for workflow management, patient health monitoring, and quality assurance.
By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the well-established healthcare industry, better reimbursement facilities and higher adoption of digital healthcare in the country.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Type of Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)
5.3 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)
5.4 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
5.5 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
5.6 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
5.6.1 Industry-Specific LIMS
5.6.2 Broad-Based LIMS
5.7 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)
5.8 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)
6 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premise Models
7.3 Cloud-Based Models
7.4 Remotely Hosted Models
8 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry
8.3 Environmental Testing Laboratories
8.4 Life Sciences Industry
8.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories
8.4.2 Academic Research Institutes
8.4.3 Biobanks & Biorepositories
8.4.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.4.5 Contract Service Organizations
8.5 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry
8.6 Chemicals Industry
8.7 Other End User
8.7.1 Metal & Mining Laboratories
8.7.2 Forensics
9 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Waters
11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.3 Perkinelmer Inc.
11.4 Labworks LLC
11.5 Labware
11.6 Labvantage Solutions Inc.
11.7 Lablynx Inc.
11.8 Kinematik
11.9 Dassault Systmes
11.10 Autoscribe Informatics
11.11 Agilent Technologies Inc.
11.12 Accelerated Technology Laboratories
11.13 Abbott Informatics
