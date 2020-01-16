Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services - United States & Global Markets; 2014-2018 & 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services: U.S. and Global Markets and Trends, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Much is afoot in commercial payment cards today. The industry is at a tipping point: While cards continue to provide the backbone, technology is reshaping and broadening their ability to meet customer pain points. Wrapped around them are an increasingly sophisticated array of software solutions and technology platforms that help bridge a gamut of challenges and providing increasingly seamless payment processes that involve not just cards.

Yes, it's a multi-rail world, even for Visa and Mastercard, as industry participants rush to partner, acquire, and strategize to tap the broader global B2B payment opportunity. Meanwhile, to the tune of $2.35 billion in 2018 payment value, commercial card payment value trends suggest continued healthy growth in the U.S. and point to untapped international opportunity.



This report, Commercial Cards and B2B Payment Services Market, provides needed insight into a growing market on the cusp of change. While cards are emphasized in market sizing, the report also includes significant analysis related to ACH and accounts payable automation.



The report presents the size and growth of the market and related key metrics within the broader payment card arena. Included are discussions and analysis of the various card associations or networks, commercial payment card types, trends and factors affecting their growth, and a focused analysis of U.S. commercial card usage demographics and preferences. Major card brands and issuers are profiled.



Specifically, this report:

Provides a global payment card commercial card market size and forecast through 2022, with supporting the analysis of global, U.S. and non-U.S. consumer and commercial credit card and debit card payment value growth during 2014-2018. This includes total and commercial U.S. and non-U.S. credit and debit card payment value share among seven leading payment networks (American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa).

Places heavy emphasis on technology-forward B2B payments innovation, including new product launches, fintech partnerships and acquisitions, and related growth analysis. Examples include Mastercard B2B Hub, Visa B2B Connect, Ripple, and Bill.com.

Dives into specialty B2B powerhouses WEX and FleetCor, emphasizing virtual card and AP automation strategies and successes. Market sizes for corporate and fleet card programs are included.

Provides stand-alone Visa Europe 2014-2018 payment value, including commercial and consumer credit cards and debit cards.

Includes U.S. ACH total and commercial payments value estimates through 2019, as well as same-day ACH and same-day ACH B2B payments

Dives into American Express small business, middle market, and large/global U.S. and non-U.S. commercial card payment value, including trended analysis of top international markets (total payment value and SME payment value). U.S. and non-U.S. payment value market sizing for OPEN small business payment value is also included.

Provides global and U.S. ACH, cash and check, and payment card value payment value, including B2B payments; and a proprietary estimate for 2014-2018 U.S. B2B payment value by expenditure input.

Provides guidance on U.S. business card usage penetration by card brand, business employment size, and occupation; among business purchase decision markers by type of involvement, card brand, and employment size.

Analyzes the commercial payment strategies of American Express, China UnionPay, JCB, Mastercard, and Visa. This includes analysis of commercial card operations, technology-forward B2B payments initiatives, and U.S. and non-U.S. trends.

Includes China UnionPay consumer and commercial domestic and international credit card and debit card payment value estimates, as well as related metrics.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Executive Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Commercial Card Network Operators: American Express

China UnionPay

JCB

Mastercard

Visa

Specialty B2B Players

U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends

2. Market Size and Forecast

Global Payments Opportunity

Global Payment Value Reaches $235 trillion

Cash and Check Still a Significant Factor

B2B Payments Contribute 56% of Cash and Check Payment Value

Global Commercial Card Market Size and Forecast

Market Size Scope

Global Consumer and Commercial Payment Card Market Size

Global Consumer and Commercial Payment Card Forecast

Global Payment Card Payment Value by Network

Global Consumer and Commercial Credit and Debit Card Payment Value

U.S. Payments Opportunity

U.S. B2B Payments Market Size and Forecast

U.S. Commercial Card Market Size

U.S. Payment Card Payment Value Trends by Network

Commercial Credit Cards vs. Commercial Debit Cards

Commercial Credit Cards, by Network

Commercial Debit Cards, by Network

U.S. ACH Commercial Payment Market Size

Commercial ACH Payments Value and Volume: 2012-2019

Same-Day ACH

U.S. Commercial Check Usage Trends

Non-U.S. Commercial Card Market Size

Non-U.S. Payment Card Payment Value Trends

Non-U.S. Commercial Credit Cards vs. Debit Cards

Commercial Credit Cards, by Network

Commercial Debit Cards, by Network

Non-U.S. Commercial Card Market Size: Market by Market

Mexico

3. Trends and Opportunities

Cross-Border Payment Network Innovation

The Old Guard: SWIFT

The Upstart: Ripple

The Future of B2B Retailer Payments Is Here

Extended Terms

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards

Data Analytics

4. Commercial Card Network Operators

American Express

Overview

American Express Commercial Payments Value Proposition

SME Strategy

Large/Global Business Strategy

Other B2B Solutions

American Express Global Business Travel

Performance Trends

Billed Business by Customer Segment

Credit Card Loan and Charge Card Receivables Analysis

China UnionPay

Still a Monopoly, But Change (Might Be) Coming

Digital-Forward Moves

International Growth Strategies

Business Cards

B2B Cross-Border Commerce

International Expansion

Performance Trends

International Payment Value

JCB

International Growth Initiatives

Performance Trends

Mastercard

Commercial Payment Solutions

Growing a Diverse Suite of Multi-Rail Product Solutions

The Backbone: Commercial Cards

The New Mainstay: Data and Security Solutions

Real-time ACH

Mastercard Send

Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange

Masterpass QR

Mastercard B2B Hub

Mastercard Track

Performance Trends

Geographical Reach

Commercial Card Payment Value Trends

Visa

Commercial Payment Solutions

B2B Opportunities

Visa Direct

Earthport

Visa B2B Connect

Performance Trends

Co-Badging Impact

5. Specialty B2B Players

WEX Inc.

WEX Fleet Solutions

Performance Trends

WEX Travel and Corporate

Performance Trends

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

Fleet Payment Solutions

Corporate Payments

Branching Out

Performance Trends

6. U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends

Business Credit Card Usage

Business Credit Card Usage Over Time

Employee Business Card Usage by Company Size

Employee Business Card Usage by Fortune 500 Status

Business Purchasers

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

American Express

Bill.com



China UnionPay

Earthport

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.

JCB

Mastercard

Ripple

SWIFT

Visa

WEX Inc.

