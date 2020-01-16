Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2019 of $20.7 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.77. These results compare to net income of $20.4 million and EPS of $0.75 for the third quarter 2019 and net income of $19.1 million and EPS of $0.71 for the fourth quarter 2018.



“The annualized net interest margin was 3.08 percent during the fourth quarter 2019. Our annualized funding costs as a percentage of our interest-earning assets improved from 0.04 percent for the third quarter 2019 to 0.03 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. Operating expense represented only 46 percent of revenues for the fourth quarter 2019. Asset quality remained healthy during the fourth quarter 2019 with nonperforming assets totaling only $4.9 million at December 31, 2019,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Annualized fourth quarter operating results generated a return on average shareholders’ equity of 11.8 percent, and the Company also paid its shareholders a $0.41 dividend per common share in the fourth quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $40.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $40.3 million for the third quarter 2019 and $40.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.08 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 3.11 percent for the third quarter 2019 and 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Checking and savings deposits, which pay much lower interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2019.

The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $11.7 million, compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter 2019, and $11.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 totaled $24.2 million, compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter 2019. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2019 was $1.6 million lower than the fourth quarter 2018 due to lower employee benefit costs, FDIC insurance assessments, and intangible amortization in the fourth quarter 2019. Lower 2019 FDIC assessments are due to application of Westamerica Bank’s assessment credit described in our December 31, 2018 Form 10-K, Part 1, Item 1, “Premiums for Deposit Insurance.”

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 26.0 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to 27.5 percent for the third quarter 2019 and 27.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. The fourth quarter 2019 tax provision was reduced by $352 thousand resulting from a customary adjustment to true-up the Company’s 2018 estimated tax provision to the filed 2018 tax return.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2019 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,481 $40,288 0.5 % $40,349 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 11,732 11,897 -1.4 % 11,809 Noninterest Expense 24,209 25,787 -6.1 % 24,033 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 28,004 26,398 6.1 % 28,125 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,276 7,343 -0.9 % 7,735 Net Income $20,728 $19,055 8.8 % $20,390 Average Common Shares Outstanding 27,050 26,729 1.2 % 26,986 Diluted Average Common Shares 27,094 26,815 1.0 % 27,027 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.77 $0.71 7.9 % $0.76 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $0.77 0.71 6.3 % 0.75 Return On Assets (a) 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.45 % Return On Common Equity (a) 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.9 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.08 % 3.06 % 3.11 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 46.4 % 49.4 % 46.1 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.41 $0.40 2.5 % $0.41 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 54 % 56 % 55 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $161,406 $155,410 3.9 % Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income 47,408 48,149 -1.5 % Noninterest Expense 98,986 106,916 -7.4 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 109,828 96,643 13.6 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 29,439 25,079 17.4 % Net Income $80,389 $71,564 12.3 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,956 26,649 1.2 % Diluted Average Common Shares 27,006 26,756 0.9 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $2.98 $2.69 10.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.98 2.67 11.6 % Return On Assets 1.44 % 1.27 % Return On Common Equity 11.9 % 11.3 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.11 % 2.98 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 47.4 % 52.5 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $1.63 $1.60 1.9 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 55 % 60 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,932 $40,802 0.3 % $40,804 Interest Expense 451 514 -12.3 % 455 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,481 $40,288 0.5 % $40,349 Average Earning Assets $5,243,783 $5,270,708 -0.5 % $5,176,744 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,599,703 2,691,370 -3.4 % 2,586,880 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.11 % 3.10 % 3.15 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.08 % 3.06 % 3.11 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.04 % 3.02 % 3.08 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $163,294 $157,369 3.8 % Interest Expense 1,888 1,959 -3.6 % Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $161,406 $155,410 3.9 % Average Earning Assets $5,191,276 $5,212,635 -0.4 % Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,630,370 2,722,149 -3.4 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 3.14 % 3.02 % Cost of Funds 0.03 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.11 % 2.98 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.07 % 0.07 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.07 % 2.95 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Total Assets $5,645,013 $5,680,321 -0.6 % $5,570,843 Total Earning Assets 5,243,783 5,270,708 -0.5 % 5,176,744 Total Loans 1,116,446 1,189,744 -6.2 % 1,142,668 Commercial Loans 219,710 271,165 -19.0 % 231,232 Commercial RE Loans 568,892 570,059 -0.2 % 579,069 Consumer Loans 327,844 348,520 -5.9 % 332,367 Total Investment Securities 3,792,781 3,692,951 2.7 % 3,687,049 Equity Securities - 1,733 n/m 352 Debt Securities Available For Sale 3,027,461 2,684,431 12.8 % 2,862,537 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 765,320 1,006,787 -24.0 % 824,160 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 334,556 388,013 -13.8 % 347,027 Loans/Deposits 23.1 % 24.2 % 24.0 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Total Assets $5,597,109 $5,620,618 -0.4 % Total Earning Assets 5,191,276 5,212,635 -0.4 % Total Loans 1,161,779 1,209,167 -3.9 % Commercial Loans 248,586 292,893 -15.1 % Commercial RE Loans 577,539 557,679 3.6 % Consumer Loans 335,654 358,595 -6.4 % Total Investment Securities 3,704,764 3,577,597 3.6 % Equity Securities 961 1,809 -46.9 % Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,844,542 2,503,356 13.6 % Debt Securities Held To Maturity 859,261 1,072,432 -19.9 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 324,733 425,871 -23.7 % Loans/Deposits 24.2 % 24.8 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Total Deposits $4,839,552 $4,917,901 -1.6 % $4,770,976 Noninterest Demand 2,279,615 2,280,174 -0.0 % 2,234,494 Interest-Bearing Transaction 922,772 927,676 -0.5 % 916,180 Savings 1,464,206 1,510,358 -3.1 % 1,441,282 Time greater than $100K 75,314 86,141 -12.6 % 77,568 Time less than $100K 97,645 113,552 -14.0 % 101,452 Total Short-Term Borrowings 39,766 53,643 -25.9 % 50,398 Shareholders' Equity 694,709 646,129 7.5 % 681,513 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.1 % 46.4 % 46.8 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.4 % 95.9 % 96.2 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Total Deposits $4,801,804 $4,872,081 -1.4 % Noninterest Demand 2,222,876 2,209,924 0.6 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 932,524 928,277 0.5 % Savings 1,464,080 1,519,375 -3.6 % Time greater than $100K 78,925 94,919 -16.8 % Time less than $100K 103,399 119,586 -13.5 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 51,442 59,992 -14.3 % Shareholders' Equity 675,512 630,697 7.1 % Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 46.3 % 45.4 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.2 % 95.6 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q4'2019 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,243,783 $40,932 3.11 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,116,446 14,206 5.05 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 219,710 2,821 5.09 % Commercial RE Loans 568,892 7,748 5.40 % Consumer Loans 327,844 3,637 4.41 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,792,781 25,330 2.67 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 334,556 1,396 1.63 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,243,783 451 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,599,703 451 0.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,559,937 444 0.07 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 922,772 89 0.04 % Savings 1,464,206 215 0.06 % Time less than $100K 97,645 60 0.24 % Time greater than $100K 75,314 80 0.42 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 39,766 7 0.08 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $40,481 3.08 % Q4'2018 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,270,708 $40,802 3.10 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,189,744 14,894 4.97 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 271,165 3,698 5.41 % Commercial RE Loans 570,059 7,607 5.29 % Consumer Loans 348,520 3,589 4.09 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,692,951 23,916 2.59 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 388,013 1,992 2.23 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,270,708 514 0.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,691,370 514 0.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,637,727 506 0.08 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 927,676 124 0.05 % Savings 1,510,358 227 0.06 % Time less than $100K 113,552 70 0.24 % Time greater than $100K 86,141 85 0.39 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 53,643 8 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $40,288 3.06 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Service Charges on Deposits $4,374 $4,496 -2.7 % $4,510 Merchant Processing Services 2,424 2,440 -0.7 % 2,494 Debit Card Fees 1,568 1,685 -6.9 % 1,641 Trust Fees 764 737 3.8 % 733 ATM Processing Fees 696 703 -1.0 % 725 Other Service Fees 513 620 -17.3 % 580 Financial Services Commissions 122 112 9.7 % 75 Securities Gains 167 14 n/m - Other Income 1,104 1,090 1.3 % 1,051 Total Noninterest Income $11,732 $11,897 -1.4 % $11,809 Total Revenue (FTE) $52,213 $52,185 0.1 % $52,158 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.5 % 22.8 % 22.6 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.38 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $7.66 $7.75 -1.1 % $7.67 % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Service Charges on Deposits $17,882 $18,508 -3.4 % Merchant Processing Services 10,132 9,630 5.2 % Debit Card Fees 6,357 6,643 -4.3 % Trust Fees 2,963 2,938 0.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,776 2,752 0.9 % Other Service Fees 2,255 2,567 -12.2 % Life Insurance Gains 433 585 -26.0 % Financial Services Commissions 392 499 -21.4 % Securities Gains (Losses) 217 (52 ) n/m Other Income 4,001 4,079 -1.9 % Total Noninterest Income $47,408 $48,149 -1.5 % Total Revenue (FTE) $208,814 $203,559 2.6 % Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.7 % 23.7 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.37 % 0.38 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share $7.75 $7.64 1.4 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Salaries & Benefits $12,297 $13,055 -5.8 % $12,559 Occupancy and Equipment 5,077 5,314 -4.5 % 5,199 Outsourced Data Processing 2,361 2,299 2.7 % 2,374 Professional Fees 674 565 19.3 % 645 Courier Service 529 446 18.6 % 456 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 73 447 -83.7 % 76 Other Operating 3,198 3,661 -12.6 % 2,724 Total Noninterest Expense $24,209 $25,787 -6.1 % $24,033 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.83 % 1.94 % 1.84 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 46.4 % 49.4 % 46.1 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $51,054 $53,007 -3.7 % Occupancy and Equipment 20,240 19,679 2.9 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,471 9,229 2.6 % Professional Fees 2,465 2,842 -13.3 % Courier Service 1,878 1,779 5.6 % Loss Contingency (1) 553 3,500 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 538 1,921 -72.0 % Other Operating 12,787 14,959 -14.5 % Total Noninterest Expense $98,986 $106,916 -7.4 % Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets 1.91 % 2.05 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 47.4 % 52.5 % 8. Allowance for Loan Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Average Total Loans $1,116,446 $1,189,744 -6.2 % $1,142,668 Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $19,828 $22,027 -10.0 % $20,117 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Net ALL Losses (344 ) (676 ) n/m (289 ) ALL End of Period $19,484 $21,351 -8.7 % $19,828 Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 71 % 44 % 72 % Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.10 % % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Average Total Loans $1,161,779 $1,209,167 -3.9 % Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $21,351 $23,009 -7.2 % Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Net ALL Losses (1,867 ) (1,658 ) n/m ALL End of Period $19,484 $21,351 -8.7 % Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 59 % 66 % Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans 0.16 % 0.14 % 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change 9/30/19 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $659 $998 -34.0 % $633 Performing Nonaccrual 3,781 3,870 -2.3 % 3,670 Total Nonaccrual Loans 4,440 4,868 -8.8 % 4,303 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 440 551 -20.1 % 351 Total 4,880 5,419 -9.9 % 4,654 Repossessed Loan Collateral 43 350 -87.6 % 43 Total Nonperforming Assets $4,923 $5,769 -14.7 % $4,697 Total Loans Outstanding $1,126,664 $1,207,202 -6.7 % $1,133,229 Total Assets $5,619,555 $5,568,526 0.9 % $5,616,055 Loans: Allowance for Loan Losses $19,484 $21,351 -8.7 % $19,828 Allowance/Loans 1.73 % 1.77 % 1.75 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.41 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change 9/30/19 Shareholders' Equity $731,417 $615,591 18.8 % $713,378 Total Assets 5,619,555 5,568,526 0.9 % 5,616,055 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 13.02 % 11.05 % 12.70 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 64.92 % 50.99 % 62.95 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 11.07 % 9.04 % 10.75 % Common Shares Outstanding 27,062 26,730 1.2 % 27,014 Common Equity Per Share $27.03 $23.03 17.4 % $26.41 Market Value Per Common Share $67.77 $55.68 21.7 % $62.18 Share Repurchase Programs (shares in thousands) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Total Shares Repurchased - - n/m - Average Repurchase Price $- $- n/m $- Net Shares Issued (48 ) (3 ) n/m (52 ) % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 8 9 n/m Average Repurchase Price $61.98 $58.46 n/m Net Shares Issued (332 ) (305 ) n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change 9/30/19 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $373,421 $420,284 -11.2 % $415,639 Investment Securities: Equity Securities - 1,747 n/m - Debt Securities Available For Sale 3,078,846 2,654,670 16.0 % 2,983,767 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 738,072 984,609 -25.0 % 793,216 Loans 1,126,664 1,207,202 -6.7 % 1,133,229 Allowance For Loan Losses (19,484 ) (21,351 ) -8.7 % (19,828 ) Total Loans, net 1,107,180 1,185,851 -6.6 % 1,113,401 Other Real Estate Owned 43 350 -87.6 % 43 Premises and Equipment, net 34,597 34,507 0.3 % 34,080 Identifiable Intangibles, net 1,391 1,929 -27.9 % 1,464 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 164,332 162,906 0.9 % 152,772 Total Assets $5,619,555 $5,568,526 0.9 % $5,616,055 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $2,240,112 $2,243,251 -0.1 % $2,265,640 Interest-Bearing Transaction 931,888 929,346 0.3 % 910,566 Savings 1,471,284 1,498,991 -1.8 % 1,445,210 Time 169,337 195,251 -13.3 % 175,207 Total Deposits 4,812,621 4,866,839 -1.1 % 4,796,623 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 30,928 51,247 -39.6 % 45,646 Other Liabilities 44,589 34,849 27.9 % 60,408 Total Liabilities 4,888,138 4,952,935 -1.3 % 4,902,677 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 466,231 449,746 3.7 % 463,424 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 26,051 (39,996 ) n/m 20,454 Retained Earnings 239,135 205,841 16.2 % 229,500 Total Shareholders' Equity 731,417 615,591 18.8 % 713,378 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $5,619,555 $5,568,526 0.9 % $5,616,055 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2019 Q4'2018 Change Q3'2019 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $14,103 $14,783 -4.6 % $14,431 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 103 98 5.0 % 92 Debt Securities Available for Sale 20,067 16,865 19.0 % 18,736 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 4,209 5,710 -26.3 % 4,535 Interest-Bearing Cash 1,396 1,992 -29.9 % 1,901 Total Interest & Fee Income 39,878 39,448 1.1 % 39,695 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 89 124 -28.2 % 92 Savings Deposits 215 227 -5.3 % 210 Time Deposits 140 155 -9.6 % 145 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 7 8 -16.5 % 8 Total Interest Expense 451 514 -12.2 % 455 Net Interest Income 39,427 38,934 1.3 % 39,240 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 4,374 4,496 -2.7 % 4,510 Merchant Processing Services 2,424 2,440 -0.7 % 2,494 Debit Card Fees 1,568 1,685 -6.9 % 1,641 Trust Fees 764 737 3.8 % 733 ATM Processing Fees 696 703 -1.0 % 725 Other Service Fees 513 620 -17.3 % 580 Financial Services Commissions 122 112 9.7 % 75 Securities Gains 167 14 n/m - Other 1,104 1,090 1.3 % 1,051 Total Noninterest Income 11,732 11,897 -1.4 % 11,809 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 12,297 13,055 -5.8 % 12,559 Occupancy and Equipment 5,077 5,314 -4.5 % 5,199 Outsourced Data Processing 2,361 2,299 2.7 % 2,374 Professional Fees 674 565 19.3 % 645 Courier Service 529 446 18.6 % 456 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 73 447 -83.7 % 76 Other 3,198 3,661 -12.6 % 2,724 Total Noninterest Expense 24,209 25,787 -6.1 % 24,033 Income Before Income Taxes 26,950 25,044 7.6 % 27,016 Income Tax Provision 6,222 5,989 3.9 % 6,626 Net Income $20,728 $19,055 8.8 % $20,390 Average Common Shares Outstanding 27,050 26,729 1.2 % 26,986 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 27,094 26,815 1.0 % 27,027 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $0.77 $0.71 8.5 % $0.76 Diluted Earnings 0.77 0.71 7.0 % 0.75 Dividends Paid 0.41 0.40 2.5 % 0.41 % 12/31'19YTD 12/31'18YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $58,153 $59,030 -1.5 % Investment Securities: Equity Securities 392 354 10.9 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 74,147 60,383 22.8 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 18,997 24,031 -20.9 % Interest-Bearing Cash 6,993 7,925 -11.8 % Total Interest & Fee Income 158,682 151,723 4.6 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 422 373 13.2 % Savings Deposits 852 902 -5.5 % Time Deposits 580 647 -10.3 % Short-Term Borrowed Funds 34 37 -6.9 % Total Interest Expense 1,888 1,959 -3.6 % Net Interest Income 156,794 149,764 4.7 % Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges 17,882 18,508 -3.4 % Merchant Processing Services 10,132 9,630 5.2 % Debit Card Fees 6,357 6,643 -4.3 % Trust Fees 2,963 2,938 0.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,776 2,752 0.9 % Other Service Fees 2,255 2,567 -12.2 % Life Insurance Gains 433 585 -26.0 % Financial Services Commissions 392 499 -21.4 % Securities Gains (Losses) 217 (52 ) n/m Other 4,001 4,079 -1.9 % Total Noninterest Income 47,408 48,149 -1.5 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 51,054 53,007 -3.7 % Occupancy and Equipment 20,240 19,679 2.9 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,471 9,229 2.6 % Professional Fees 2,465 2,842 -13.3 % Courier Service 1,878 1,779 5.6 % Loss Contingency (1) 553 3,500 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 538 1,921 -72.0 % Other 12,787 14,959 -14.5 % Total Noninterest Expense 98,986 106,916 -7.4 % Income Before Income Taxes 105,216 90,997 15.6 % Income Tax Provision 24,827 19,433 27.8 % Net Income $80,389 $71,564 12.3 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,956 26,649 1.2 % Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 27,006 26,756 0.9 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $2.98 $2.69 10.8 % Diluted Earnings 2.98 2.67 11.6 % Dividends Paid 1.63 1.60 1.9 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) In the second quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018, the Company recorded $553 thousand and $3.5 million in loss contingencies, respectively. The loss contingencies recorded in the second quarter 2019 include a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand loss settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. The loss contingency recorded in the third quarter 2018 was the result of a mediated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. The Company does not anticipate additional losses for these matters. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.



