Discover The Best Beaches in North Carolina's Brunswick Islands

/EIN News/ -- Shallotte, NC, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the start of the new decade, travelers are creating their beach bucket lists of must-visit coastal destinations for 2020. Undiscovered and not-to-be-missed, North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands is made up of unique coastal communities with five barrier islands and 45 miles of pristine beaches, each famous for its distinct characteristics.



Best Beach With a Secret – Sunset Beach

One mile down the beach from the nearest public access point on Sunset Beach and tucked away in the sand dunes, the Kindred Spirit Mailbox invites those who can find it to write down their innermost thoughts, prayers, wishes and dreams. Inside the mailbox are small notebooks for writing and reading whatever one’s heart desires. The serene walk to and from the mailbox allows for time to clear one’s head and reconnect with nature along the scenic shoreline.



Best Family Beach – Holden Beach

Holden Beach features small-town charm with lots of activities to keep families busy. Explore the quaint island with a walking tour, by bike, or with a kayak or canoe excursion along the Intracoastal Waterway. The Waterway is also a great place for kids to experience crabbing and fishing. Spend a day on the beach spotting dolphins and playfully chasing ghost crabs with flashlights in the evening.



Best Lighthouse Beach – Caswell Beach

The last lighthouse built in North Carolina, the Oak Island Lighthouse stands 169 feet above the water, and its light can be seen for 16 miles. Visitors can take a tour and climb to the top of the unique lighthouse, but not by the traditional spiral staircase. Instead, the top is accessed by a series of ship ladders with 131 steps, all leading to incredible views of Caswell Beach and the lush, green inland marsh from the outside balcony.



Best Pet-Friendly Beach – Oak Island

With 10 miles of uncrowded beaches, pet lovers will find the beach vacation of their dreams. In addition to spacious sandy shores with more than 60 public beach-access points, Oak Island is equipped with plenty of pet-friendly accommodations, multiple dog parks and 10 miles of beaches that allow canines to be off leash from October to March.



Best Active Beach – Ocean Isle Beach

Although a perfect spot to spend the day relaxing on the beach, Ocean Isle Beach is a favorite for active travelers with an abundance of activities both on and off the sand. One of the top surf spots in the Brunswick Islands, adventurers can also visit the The Swamp Park to zipline over 1.25 miles of cable or try their skills at the aerial adventure park with 53 different challenge elements. Other activities include biking, kayaking, fishing, helicopter tours and much more – all without leaving Ocean Isle Beach!



Best Beach Without Cars – Bald Head Island

Reachable only by ferry or private boat, visitors and locals explore the resort-style island by bike, boat and golf cart. Bald Head Island is unspoiled, yet charming, and provides quiet relaxation for a vacation hideaway filled with natural landscapes and pristine beaches.



Check out just a few of NC’s Brunswick Islands top accolades:

Sunset Beach was named one of “21 Best Beaches in the World” by National Geographic

Men’s Journal named the Brunswick Islands one of “9 Vacation-Worthy American Islands.”

Southern Living named Ocean Isle Beach the “South’s Best Tiny Town.”

Reader’s Digest & MSN named the Brunswick Islands as one of the “15 Best Summer Weekend Getaways You’ll Want to Book This Second.”

Outside Magazine named Oak Island as one of “6 Under-the-Radar Beach Towns that Aren't Touristy.”

Trips with Pets named Caswell Beach and Oak Island as the number one and number two “Top 5 Dog-Friendly Beaches in North Carolina.”

About North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

In the southernmost corner of North Carolina is one of the South’s best kept secrets. From the Cape Fear River, reaching down to the South Carolina border, North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands beckon softly. Five barrier islands – Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island and Bald Head Island provide 45 miles of wide, stunning beaches for the perfect beach vacation. Picturesque southern small towns like Southport, Calabash, Shallotte and Leland draw visitors with family-owned, one-of-a-kind restaurants, galleries and shops to make the area one of the best vacation destinations along the North Carolina coast. Adding a temperate climate ideal for year-round sports, dining, tournaments and festivals along with fun forts, lighthouses and historic architecture, the stage is set for a perfect coastal getaway. Toss in boating, fishing and golfing, and the trip is instantly reminiscent of yesteryear’s beach vacation. Families fall so in love with North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands that they return year after year, generation after generation. To learn more about North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands, visit www.NCBrunswick.com.

