Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Prudential Financial, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRU) investors who purchased common stock between February 15, 2019 and August 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On August 1, 2019, Prudential revealed a $208 million charge to its second quarter 2019 earnings due to changes in mortality assumptions in its Individual Life business segment. Additionally, the Company revealed that the change in mortality assumptions would negatively impact quarterly earnings by $25 million for the foreseeable future.

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $10.22, or over 10%, to close at $91.09 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then on August 2, 2019, Prudential disclosed that the Individual Life segment declined by $178 million over the prior year period, primarily due to the $208 million charge.

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $2.53, or over 5%, to close at $88.56 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

