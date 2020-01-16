There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,794 in the last 365 days.

Statement by The Managing Director on the Work Program of The Executive Board : December 11, 2019

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

January 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This Work Program (WP) translates the strategic directions and policy priorities laid out in the Fall 2019 Global Policy Agenda (GPA) Update and the International Monetary and Financial Committee Communiqué into an Executive Board agenda from November 2019 to October 2020, focusing on the next six months. Its main policy priorities and deliverables are as follows: • Turn evidence-based analysis into actionable policy recommendations to make economies more resilient and inclusive • Contribute to improving the multilateral system and upgrading international cooperation to bring the benefits of integration to all • Modernize the Fund’s policy toolkits to meet the challenges of a fast-changing world • Safeguard the Fund’s financial strength and undertake an ambitious internal modernization agenda

Series:

Policy Paper No. 20/002

English

Publication Date:

January 16, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513526447/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020002

Price:

Free

Format:

Paper

Pages:

9

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.