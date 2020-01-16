Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study, 2019-2025, by Product & Service, Application, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product and Service (Synthesizer, Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Service, Probes, Primers, Linkers and Adaptor, Reagents), Application (Research, Therapeutics, Diagnostics), and End User - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $3.9 billion by 2025.



The growth in oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of synthesized oligonucleotides in diagnostic and clinical applications, rising R&D expenditure and investment by government organizations and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plummeting cost of sequencing, increasing public and private spending on genomics, and rising venture capital investments/funding.

However, factors such as lack of regulations for therapeutic oligos and price erosion of synthesized oligonucleotides are likely to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, large scale synthesis of oligonucleotides and delivery of oligonucleotide drugs to specific target are recognized as the major hurdles to overcome.



In 2019, oligonucleotide synthesis products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. The large share of oligonucleotide synthesis products is mainly attributed to the wide use of synthesizers and consumables like PCR primers in PCR studies. The huge adoption of PCR technologies across research and diagnostic fields owing to their ease of use, high sensitivity, and cost effectiveness have attributed to the large share of the oligonucleotide synthesis products market.



On the basis of application, research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019. The major share of the research applications segment is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of oligonucleotides in drug discovery and development with the recent development in the gene synthesis and next generation sequencing areas. However, the use of oligonucleotides for diagnostic applications is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to developing applications of molecular diagnostics (MDx) and genetic testing.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the oligonucleotide synthesis market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency & Limitation

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of Synthesized Oligonucleotides in Diagnostics and Clinical Applications

4.2.1.2. Rising R&D Expenditure and Government Investment in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2.1.3. Plummeting Cost of Sequencing

4.2.1.4. Increasing Public-Private Spending on Genomics

4.2.1.5. Rising Venture Capital Investments/Funding

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lack of Regulations for Therapeutic Oligos

4.2.2.2. Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Asian Markets

4.2.3.2. Therapeutic Oligos

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Large-Scale Synthesis of Oligonucleotides

4.2.4.2. Delivery of Oligonucleotide Drugs to Specific Targets



5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product & Services

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

5.2.1. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment (Synthesizers)

5.2.2. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Synthesized Oligonucleotides (Pre-Designed Oligonucleotides)

5.3.1. Primers

5.3.2. Probes

5.3.3. Linkers & Adaptors

5.4. Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis Services (Custom Oligonucleotides)

5.4.1. Large-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

5.4.2. Intermediate-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis

5.4.3. Small-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis



6. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Research

6.2.1. PCR

6.2.2. qPCR/RTqPCR

6.2.3. Sequencing

6.2.4. Gene Synthesis

6.2.5. Other Research Applications

6.3. Diagnostics

6.4. Therapeutics

6.4.1. RNAi Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

6.4.2. DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

6.4.3. Immunotherapy (CpG Oligonucleotide-based Therapies)

6.4.4. Nucleic Acid Aptamers



7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Academic Research Institutes

7.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5. Others



8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. U.K.

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Japan

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Rest of the World

8.4.1. Latin America

8.4.2. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Market Share Analysis (2018)

9.4.1. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

9.4.2. Eurofins Scientific Se

9.4.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.4.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

10.1. Danaher Corporation

10.2. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

10.3. Eurofins Genomics LLC (Part of Eurofins Scientific SE)

10.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.6. GE Healthcare

10.7. GeneDesign Inc. (Part of Ajinomoto Co. Inc.)

10.8. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Part of Kaneka Corporation)

10.9. LGC Biosearch Technologies

10.10. Bio-synthesis Inc.

10.11. Twist Bioscience Corporation

10.12. LGC Biosearch Technologies

10.13. Bio-Synthesis Inc.

10.14. ATDBio Ltd.



