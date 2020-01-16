World Renown Physicians to Discuss Best Practices for Varicose Vein, Spider Vein, and Lymphedema Care Clinics

Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today that it will be hosting an independent physician roundtable in Tampa, FL.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Performance Specialists (HPS) announced today that it will be hosting an independent physician roundtable in Tampa, FL. HPS roundtables bring together network physicians from across the country for face to face discussions on current best practices associated with managing and growing vein and vascular clinics. The roundtable will be held Saturday, February 1st and Sunday, February 2nd at The Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel.

The interactive roundtable will be led by HPS Managing Director, Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR. Dr. Pittman also serves as CEO and Medical Director of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. Attendees are recognized and highly regarded physicians who lead dedicated venous and lymphatic medicine practices and many are national and international thought leaders within the venous and lymphatic space. The HPS physician network is the largest and only independent vein and vascular physician network in the United States.

HPS physicians own and operate clinics across multiple states including Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

“Our network physicians are some of the highest performing vein and vascular experts in the world,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., Managing Director of Health Performance Specialists. “Our roundtables provide time for these thought leaders to get together and advance the business of venous and lymphatic medicine.”

About Health Performance Specialists

Health Performance Specialists, LLC, is a physician-led Management Services Organization that empowers our network of independent physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive. The challenges of owning and operating a medical practice force many physicians to sacrifice quality of care by spending time and money keeping up with ever-changing reimbursement schemes, government compliance, and the business of medicine. By collaborating with Health Performance Specialists, physicians maintain their independence, operate profitable practices, and provide quality care for their patients.





