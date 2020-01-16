Global Solid State Batteries Market Outlook, 2020-2026: Market Shares, Strategies & Forecasts; Nanotechnology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid State Batteries: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, Nanotechnology, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Next-generation solid-state batteries are part of the Lithium-ion battery markets, which are expected to reach $1 trillion in 2026, in response to the adoption of solar and wind energy generation and the rapid adoption of electric vehicles that replace the gasoline powered vehicles.



Solid state battery market driving forces include response to IoT, creating business inflection by delivering technology that supports entirely new capabilities is a market benefit. Sensor networks are creating demand for solid state devices. Vendors doubled revenue and almost tripled production volume from first quarter. Multiple customers are moving into production with innovative products after successful trials.



Global warming is forcing a shift from fuels that are burned to renewable energy generation. Solid state batteries represent the next generation of lithium ion batteries and will account for powering electric cars.



Batteries are changing in response to the implementation of wind and solar energy systems. Solid state batteries represent the next generation of power storage for vehicles. Nanotechnology permits units to be miniaturized, standalone, and portable. Solid-state batteries have advantages in power and density: low-power draw and high-energy density. They have limitations in that there is difficulty getting high currents across solid-solid interfaces.



Power delivery is different in solid state batteries, - there is more power per given weight. The very small and very thin size of solid state battery electrodes help to reduce the physical size of the sensor or device using the battery. Units can stay in the field longer. Solid state batteries can store harvested energy.



When combined with energy harvesting solid state batteries can make a device stay in the field almost indefinitely, last longer, power sensors better.



Temperature is a factor with batteries. The solid-state batteries work in a very broad range of temperatures, making them able to be used for ruggedized applications. Solid state batteries are ecofriendly. Compared with traditional batteries, solid state thin-film batteries are less toxic to the environment.



A solid state battery electrolyte is a solid, not porous liquid. The solid is denser than liquid, contributing to the higher energy density. Charging is complex. In an automotive application, recharge cycles go up, rendering a next-generation battery. The cycles increase by the inverse of the depth of discharge. Long shelf life is a benefit of being a solid state battery. The fact that the battery housing does not need to deal with gases and vapors as a part of the charging/discharging process is another advantage.



Nanostructured or nano-enabled batteries are a new generation of lithium-ion batteries and battery systems to serve applications and markets. Nano-enabled batteries employ technology at the nano-scale, a scale of minuscule particles that measure less than 100 nanometers, or 100x10-9 meters.



Key Topics Covered



1. Solid-State Battery Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 Batteries with Solid-State Electrolytes Inherently Safer

1.1.1 Solid-State Battery is a Cell Without Any Liquid or Gel Electrolytes

1.2 Electric Vehicles Use Lithium Ion Batteries

1.3 Solid State Battery Challenges and Solutions



2. Lithium Ion Battery Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Advantages of Solid-State Batteries

2.1.2 Disadvantages of Lithium Ion Batteries

2.2 Solid State Battery Market Shares

2.3 Battery Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market Forecasts

2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Market Shares and Description

2.4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Key Market Players

2.4.2 ATL

2.4.3 Panasonic

2.5 Lithium Ion Battery Pricing

2.6 Lithium Ion Battery Regional Market Segments

2.6.1 Lithium ion Battery Market Asia Pacific (APAC) to Witness the Fastest Lithium Ion Battery Growth

2.6.2 China



3. Solid State Battery Product Developments

3.1 Companies Embrace Renewable Energy as a Result of Push from Employee Base and Customers

3.1.1 Anheuser-Busch

3.1.2 China Invests in Higher Capacity Batteries



4. Solid State Battery Research and Technology

4.1 Materials for Use as Solid Electrolytes

4.2 Solid Power Solid State Battery Technology

4.3 Japan's Tohoku University Hydride Lithium Superionic Conductor

4.4 Amprius Technologies Stores Lithium in Tiny Silicon Nanowires



5. Solid State Battery Company Profiles

5.1 Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL)

5.1.1 CATL Initial Public Offering in Shenzhen

5.2 Amprius

5.3 Apple

5.3.1 Infinite Power Solutions

5.4 Aquion Energy

5.5 BASF

5.6 Bollor

5.6.1 Blue Solutions

5.7 BMW

5.8 Bosch

5.9 Cymbet

5.10 Dyson / Sakti

5.11 Enovate

5.12 Ford

5.13 Front Edge Technology

5.13.1 Front Edge Technology Technical Information

5.14 General Motors

5.15 Hyundai

5.16 Ilika

5.17 Ion Storage Systems

5.18 Ionic

5.18.1 Ionic Materials Liquid Crystal Polymer

5.19 Jiawei

5.20 Johnson Battery Technologies

5.21 MIT

5.22 Mitsui Kinzoku

5.23 Panasonic

5.23.1 Panasonic Leader In Lithium Ion Battery Market by Virtue of Its Position as a Supplier to Tesla

5.24 Pellion

5.25 PolyPlus

5.26.1 PolyPlus Battery Company Joint Development Agreements, One with SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

5.27 ProLogium

5.27.1 Softbank Backs ProLogium

5.27.2 ProLogium Major Product Pipelines

5.27.3 ProLogium Production Capacity able to Meet their Demand for Solid-State Batteries

5.28 Quantumscape

5.29 SK Innovation

5.30 Seeo

5.31 Sion Power

5.31.1 Sion Power Chemically Stable Ceramic Barriers

5.32 Solid Power

5.32.1 Solid Power Technology

5.32.2 Solid Power Teaming with Ford

5.33 Sumitomo Electric Industries

5.34 SUNY

5.35 Thermo Scientific

5.35.1 Thermo Scientific Spectrometers

5.36 Toyota

5.36.1 Ilia High-Throughput Vapor Deposition Used to Access Solid Electrolytes for Toyota

5.36.2 Toyota Sakti3 Solid State Battery Prototype

5.37 Tesla Canada Industrial Research Chair, Canada Research Chair, Dalhousie University

5.38 University of Illinois at Urbana

5.39 University of Texas

5.40 Volkswagen Group

5.41 Wildcat Discovery Technologies

5.42 Selected Companies Participating in the Solid State Battery Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ut2ka0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.