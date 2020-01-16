RegEd Recognized as a Leading Compliance Technology Provider by CIO Review and Banking CIO Outlook

The annual awards acknowledge companies that are at the forefront of providing compliance and risk solutions while significantly impacting their industries

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology to insurance companies, broker-dealers and banks, today announced that CIO Review and Banking CIO Outlook, prominent publications for information technology executives, have selected RegEd as one of the 20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Providers and one of the Top 10 Risk and Compliance Solution Providers for 2019.

CIO Review and Banking CIO Outlook produce an annual list of providers that are at the forefront of providing compliance and risk solutions to the financial services industry. The goal of the awards is to spotlight companies with a proven track record in effectively delivering compliance solutions, while enabling decision makers in financial institutions to stay well-informed on industry trends through research and evaluation of the vendor marketplace.

RegEd CEO & Founder John M. Schobel said, “RegEd provides solutions that propel operational efficiency, enabling firms to cost-effectively comply across core compliance functions.” He continued, “RegEd is honored to receive these awards and to be recognized as a leader in our market. And we’re grateful to CIO Review and Banking CIO Outlook for enabling industry participants to make informed, evidence-based decisions when choosing the technology that is so integral to their business.”

To learn more about RegEd and its industry-leading compliance platform, visit RegEd.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

Madelyn Matthews 919-653-5202



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.