Star2Star Awarded 2019 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced that TMC has named the Full Spectrum Communications Solution as a recipient of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for another consecutive year. This is one of 22 Excellence Awards bestowed by INTERNET TELEPHONY to Star2Star.



The Full Spectrum Communications Solution was recognized for delivering exceptional IP communications solutions, including end-to-end tools for voice, video, mobile, chat, fax, texting, presence management, and more. Full Spectrum Communications encompasses all of the solutions and services businesses need to be productive and stay connected to critical people and processes across the entire organization.

“We are thrilled that the Full Spectrum Communications Solution continues to be recognized for excellence,” said Michelle Accardi. “We prioritize the quality and value of our solutions over everything else; it is our mission to offer our customers the best communications platform and technology in the industry. We strive for excellence every day.”

“Congratulations to Star2Star Communications for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The Full Spectrum Communications Solution has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



