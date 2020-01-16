One World Pharma Receives the Highest Civilian Honor for its Humanitarian Activities in Colombia

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One World Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, has been honored by the Assembly of the Department of Cauca, Colombia for its efforts to invest in, develop and empower the local population in the region. The award is the highest distinction granted by the Assembly, and was approved unanimously by the governing body.



One World Pharma’s mission is to create a leading international cannabis and hemp ingredient company which leverages the extremely beneficial natural conditions in equatorial Colombia with the best interests of the indigenous people in mind. To that end, OWP has put the people of the once troubled State of Cauca first; hiring, training, and partnering hand-in-hand with them in a shared goal to capitalize on the unique Colombian cannabis and hemp opportunity.

The company has already hired a large number of indigenous people and created new opportunities for them to partner in profitable outcomes. In addition, One World Pharma has overseen the construction of new roads, running water and other essential amenities.

“We are proud to walk-the-walk and not just talk-the-talk,” stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. “Our company was and is intent on a business model that lifts others up, changes their lives for the better, and harnesses that goodwill as the driving force to become a real agent of change in Colombia and the international cannabis and hemp marketplace. This award, given by those who know us best, is a testament to our commitment and to the life-changing impact of our devoted team.”

“This is more than just an honor from our friends and partners for a new Colombia,” stated Moore. “It is an affirmation of our pledge to work in partnership with the people who need it most, and to collaborate in this emerging part of Colombia to benefit their people.”

“As we draw ever closer to our first harvests and revenue generating activities, it is heartening to have our core humanitarian mission acknowledged,” added Moore. “The people of Cauca are now closer to living the lives every human deserves.”

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



