Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Center in Newport News Now Offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Patients living with OCD in Newport News and surrounding areas will now have access to BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers , one of the leading providers of mental health services in the United States, is now offering BrainsWay's Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) at their Newport News location in Virginia. Other Greenbrook locations in the state, including Tysons Corner and Glen Allen, have also recently started offering the treatment.



“We’re proud to announce that Greenbrook TMS is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device for OCD across our offices in Virginia, with the latest being Newport News,” said Dr. William Sauve, regional medical director of Virginia for Greenbrook TMS. “According to the Northern Virginia Institute of Psychiatry, OCD affects 2.3% of the population, which is equivalent to 3.3 million Americans. We have seen firsthand the positive impact that Deep TMS has had on many of our OCD patients in other offices, which drives our commitment to continue expanding the offering to more regions.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers specialize in helping patients who suffer from OCD and major depressive disorder (MDD), and who are treatment-resistant to traditional medication. The center provides Deep TMS as a stand-alone treatment or with medication and therapy to best fit the patient's unique needs. Anyone in the Newport News area who is interested in Deep TMS treatment can call 1-855-940-4867 or visit https://www.greenbrooktms.com .

About Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers

Operating through 85 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 285,000 TMS treatments to over 8,000 patients struggling with depression.

About BrainsWay:

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

