Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Commitment to ESG Efforts with Expanded Leadership Team

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today reinforced its commitment to advancing the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy with the creation of a new function focusing exclusively on ESG initiatives. The department will be led by long-time Company leader and cruise industry veteran Andrea DeMarco who was recently appointed Senior Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.



“We are committed to driving a positive impact on society and the environment through the advancement of our global ESG strategy with the creation of a team dedicated to this task,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “It is critical for companies to take an active approach to ESG and our expanded leadership and allocation of resources will help to coordinate our Company-wide sustainability efforts.”

The new ESG function will coordinate closely with departments across the organization including Health, Medical, Safety and Environmental Operations, Human Resources, Supply Chain and Legal. Reporting to DeMarco in a newly created role, Beau Daane has joined the team as Senior Director, ESG, focusing on enhancing and delivering on the Company’s ESG strategy. This new department will be responsible for all updates to the Board of Directors including the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security (TESS) Committee. The TESS Committee was formed in 2019 and oversees matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

DeMarco has held a variety of roles during her 18-year career in the cruise industry and will head the Company’s ESG initiatives while also maintaining leadership over the Investor Relations and Corporate Communications departments. DeMarco has been with Company since 2012 and was an integral part of its initial public offering in 2013 and the acquisition of Prestige in 2014. She was named to the Institutional Investor 2020 All-America Executive Team as the #1 Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector, was recognized for having the #1 Investor Relations Team and earned the Most Honored Distinction for Best-in-Class ESG Metrics, Corporate Governance and Analyst Days. Prior to joining Norwegian, DeMarco held a variety of roles in the cruise industry including corporate financial planning, sales and revenue management. She served on the Board of Directors as President and Treasurer for the Florida Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute. DeMarco received a Masters in Finance from Florida International University and a Bachelors in Science in Finance from Florida State University.

“I am honored to lead this new function and look forward to collaborating with our internal and external stakeholders to build upon our ESG roadmap,” said Andrea DeMarco, Senior Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Daane joined the Company from a mining company where he was a Director of Sustainable Development. In this role, he led the annual production of the corporate responsibility report and guided the company through three materiality processes following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework. Daane also helped embed sustainability across the organization using Appreciative Inquiry, advancing the work of 10 corporate sustainable development teams and six regional sustainability coordinators. Daane holds an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, a Masters in History from Cleveland State University and a dual-degree Bachelors in French and International Relations from Duke University.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 27 ships with approximately 58,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

