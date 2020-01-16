CALL FOR ENTRIES: Submissions now being accepted for $3,000 Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media

For media professionals, including journalists, writers, and others

/EIN News/ -- Stockbridge, MA, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Austen Riggs Center announces a call for entries for its 2020 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media.



This prize recognizes a select group of media professionals, including journalists, writers, and others who create exemplary work that contributes to the public’s understanding of mental health issues. The prize carries an award of $3,000 and will be presented at an August event at the Austen Riggs Center where the honoree (or honorees) are recognized and invited to speak about their work. Attendance is welcome, but not required. The prize is juried by a committee of Riggs clinicians and Trustees who will consider the work of candidates nominated by their peers as well as unsolicited nominations.

View Eligibility Requirements, Nominate a Piece, or Apply for Prize Consideration.

The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2020.

View Past Prize Recipients .

Questions? Please contact Communications Officer Aaron M. Beatty at aaron.beatty@austenriggs.net or 413.931.5245.

About the Austen Riggs Center

The Austen Riggs Center , located in Stockbridge, MA, is a leading psychiatric hospital and residential treatment program that has been serving adults since 1919. Within an open setting, patients participate in an intensive treatment milieu that emphasizes respectful engagement. Individual psychodynamic psychotherapy is provided four times a week by doctors on staff. The Erikson Institute for Education and Research of the Austen Riggs Center studies individuals in their social contexts through research, training, education, and outreach programs in the local community and beyond. Riggs is consistently ranked a “Best Hospital in Psychiatry” by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit www.austenriggs.org .

Like and follow us online:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube

Attachment

John Zollinger Austen Riggs Center 413-931-5816 john.zollinger@austenriggs.net Aaron Beatty Austen Riggs Center 413-931-5245 aaron.beatty@austenriggs.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.