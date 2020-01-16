For South Central Utah Communications, 2020 is the Year of the Ultimate Subscriber Experience

Regional service provider to build on insights and leverage complete Revenue EDGE solution to crush competition as it grows its network and service offerings

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that South Central Communications is set to deploy the complete Revenue EDGE solution as it launches its Advanced WiFi Service to elevate the subscriber experience in 2020. The regional communications service provider (CSP) is leveraging EDGE Insights to recognize subscriber needs and to match service levels accordingly. From there, it will deploy EDGE Systems and EDGE Suites for all subscribers, starting with ProtectIQ, to offer the latest services. As the rural CSP moves into more competitive areas, it is paramount to provide a differentiated experience, not only to gain market share but also to outperform their subscribers’ expectations. Finally, South Central is leveraging EDGE Enablement , working with the Calix marketing team to develop new marketing collateral and Calix Customer Success Services to accelerate their time to value.

“Calix offers a unique solution that enables us to not only maximize the usage of our network but also to deliver the best services to our customers,” said Adam Young, Director of Marketing for South Central Communications. “We have always taken pride in the services we offer, but the ability to capitalize on our network, rather than ceding the benefits to over the top services and other third parties, is key. As we continue to expand into an increasingly competitive market, it is important that our service offerings set us apart, but we also need to use our resources as efficiently as possible. The Revenue EDGE enables us to do all of that.”

Founded in 1953 to offer telephone service to the rural areas of southern Utah, South Central Communications has become the leading provider of high-speed broadband within every community it serves. South Central provides residential and business subscribers throughout southern Utah and northern Arizona with local and responsive services over a network featuring more fiber than any of its competitors. Already a Calix Support Cloud customer, South Central has seen significant benefits, including a 46 percent reduction in truck roll volumes, despite its subscriber count growing by 43 percent since mid-2018. Additionally, the rural CSP’s support organization achieved a 79 percent rate of first call resolutions.

The Revenue EDGE is an end-to-end solution that enables CSPs to leverage deep insights from the Calix Cloud platforms to identify evolving subscriber needs. Expanding its partnership with Calix was a natural fit, as the additional elements of the Revenue EDGE enable South Central to maximize the benefits of that data and use it to deliver an unparalleled subscriber experience. They can then use those insights to deliver top services via the industry’s only CSP-exclusive Wi-Fi 6 system, the GigaSpire® , powered by EXOS® . Completing the solution for South Central, though, is the partnership with the Calix marketing team, which is helping the rural CSP build a new webpage and brochure for its Advanced WiFi Service launch.

“South Central has the fiber network in place to crush competition as it grows, and the Revenue EDGE is the activation tool that will make it happen,” said Michael Weening, executive VP of global operations for Calix. “They have approached this opportunity intelligently, investing in the insights necessary to truly know their subscribers and match service offerings accordingly. EDGE Systems offer the industry’s best connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and provide the platform by which South Central can deliver the unparalleled experience its subscribers demand. Calix completes this offering with access to a comprehensive set of training materials, best practices, services, and collateral to activate the experience and accelerate South Central’s journey toward new revenue.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

