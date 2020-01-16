Segall Bryant & Hamill Converts Over $2.5Bn in AUM to Ultimus for Fund Administration

Full suite of services for 17 mutual funds includes fund legal administration and fund accounting

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®) is proud to announce that it was selected as the fund administration service provider of choice for Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH), a large independent investment firm based in Chicago, Illinois. SBH appointed Ultimus to convert the firm’s 17 mutual funds with over $2.5Bn in Assets Under Management (AUM), and provide a suite of services including financial accounting, fund administration, transfer agent, compliance, and distribution. SBH offers fee-based investment strategies through pooled investment vehicles including mutual funds and Collective Investment Trusts (CITs). After an extensive and comprehensive search process, the firm selected Ultimus for its robust and wide-ranging service model, full technology suite, and strong client and project management approach. Ultimus completed the complicated conversion process from SBH’s two previous service providers in December 2019.

“Throughout our diligence process, we were impressed by Ultimus’ client-centric approach and investment in technology. Like SBH, Ultimus is an ascending boutique solutions provider, delivering a customized and comprehensive solution for clients,” said Philip Hildebrandt, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of SBH. “While the impact on our total cost was a factor, our decision to partner with Ultimus was heavily impacted by its strong client references, professional and seasoned staff, and a culture similar to our own.”

“We’re very pleased to be the administrator of choice for SBH. Based on the quality work that we deliver daily to our clients, our responsiveness, and our commitment to technology, we were able to begin a long-term partnership with SBH,” said Gary Tenkman , Chief Executive Officer for Ultimus. “Our reputation as a high-touch boutique service provider with institutional strength offerings is growing in the industry. Ultimately, it was our client-first approach, which we have in common with SBH, that led to the successful collaboration of our professionals with the SBH team and that also helped seal the deal.”

“Throughout the step-by-step conversion process for these 17 funds, we worked closely with our Ultimus relationship manager and the project conversion team to make sure our shareholders, board members, fund advisers and investors were kept in the loop,” said Jasper Frontz, Principal and Chief Compliance Officer for SBH Funds. “I’ve been impressed with the professionalism and efficiency of the Ultimus teams and pleased with how relatively seamless the fund servicing conversions were executed both from our perspective and that of our shareholders.”

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and as of September 30, 2019, had over $20 billion in assets under management/assets under advisement. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, visit www.sbhic.com .

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .









8221-UFS-1/6/2020

2004-NLD-1/6/2020









CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.