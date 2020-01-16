Kratos Wins Place on U.S. Army Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems (GTACS II) $5.1 Billion Multiple Award IDIQ Contract

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will participate in a multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for U.S. Army advanced communication systems. The new Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) contract vehicle will allow multiple companies to compete for up to $5.1 billion over a ten year period to support the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) and Project Manager Tactical Network (PM Tactical Network).



The GTACS II contract will provide an acquisition vehicle for Kratos’ broad array of communications technology, including satellite solutions for signal processing to advanced cybersecurity products, command and control, virtual communications, SATCOM and tactical protected communications. Kratos has assembled an elite sub-contractor team, including both large and small companies to address GTACS II mission requirements. Members of the sub-contracting team were chosen based on specific strengths that complement Kratos capabilities to provide innovative, flexible, open-architecture tactical communications solutions. The team includes TMC Design Corporation, Navigator Development Group Inc., Modern Technology Solutions, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. and Ball Aerospace and Technology Corporation.

The U.S. Army seeks to rapidly develop technology to support networked battle command solutions. GTACS II will support the funding and is expected to run through January 5, 2030 with a five-year base period and a five-year option period. This contract vehicle may be used by other agencies and organizations in support of their missions.

“Kratos has a unique combination of terrestrial, airborne, and space communication capabilities. When integrated with strengths in system engineering, hardware manufacturing, software development, training and field support, they form an innovative, responsive, and best value supplier for GTACS II customers,” said Frank Backes, Senior Vice President, Kratos Space. He continued, “Efforts Kratos has put together with its partners will help the Army achieve its goal of accelerating the adoption of communication technologies supporting multiple domains.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.﻿

