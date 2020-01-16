Phoenix Children’s Is the First-Ever Health System in the U.S to Use Medtronic Stealth Autoguide™ Cranial Robotic Guidance Platform for Neurosurgery

/EIN News/ --

Pediatric Health System First to Use Groundbreaking Cranial Robotic System in a Patient Surgery

DUBLIN and PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally ranked pediatric leader, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, is the first-ever health system in the U.S. to receive and deploy the newly FDA-cleared Medtronic Stealth Autoguide™ platform. Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, chose Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) at Phoenix Children’s as its first partner using this robotic technology. The highly advanced surgical tool is intended for use with the Medtronic StealthStation™ system, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital will use it in surgery for pediatric patients suffering from a range of neurological conditions.

“Phoenix Children’s is proud to invest in the best possible technology for use while we provide outstanding care to children,” said Daniel Ostlie, M.D., surgeon in chief and chair of Surgery at Phoenix Children’s. “We are committed to being at the forefront of surgical innovation and having the most advanced solutions for pediatric patients.”

BNI at Phoenix Children’s surgical staff have undergone comprehensive training with the Medtronic team as they prepared to use the Stealth Autoguide robotic guidance system in patient neurosurgery cases in early January.

“The Stealth Autoguide is a tremendous addition to the neurosurgical team’s tools at Phoenix Children’s,” said P. David Adelson, division chief of Neurosurgery and director of BNI at Phoenix Children’s. “Neurosurgery is such an intricate specialty, and having this technology at our fingertips perfectly aligns with our mission to provide state-of-the-art care to improve the health and quality of life for the children we see here.”

Ranked a top pediatric neuroscience, neurosurgery and neurology program by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals, BNI at Phoenix Children’s is eager to combine its deep bench of clinical talent with Medtronic’s cutting-edge innovation.

“With our new technology deployed, we are thrilled to work with Phoenix Children’s and to support their mission of providing exceptional care for pediatric patients,” said Dave Anderson, vice president and general manager, Enabling Technologies, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation received funding for the Stealth Autoguide from close community partners who support Phoenix Children’s in providing the best care by advancing pediatric medical solutions.

"We are extremely appreciative of the community’s support of the Stealth Autoguide,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president at Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful to the Del E. Webb Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities, and WINGS, the women’s auxiliary board of Phoenix Children’s, for investing in this state-of-the-art technology."

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties. Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org .

About Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital

Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's Hospital heals children with neurological and mental health diseases and disorders so that they can have a happy and healthy quality of life by offering the most comprehensive inpatient and outpatient neurological care and services to infants, children and teens. Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a leading Neuroscience Center for our collaborative and comprehensive approach to clinical medicine, Barrow at Phoenix Children's is largest pediatric neuroscience center in the Southwest. This is due in large part to BNI’s commitment to education and research, along with the integration of pediatric neurosurgery, neurology, psychology, psychiatry, neurodevelopmental pediatrics and rehabilitation in the global care of children. Specialized medical equipment, pediatric patient rooms and pediatric specialists, in addition to a family-centered focus, make the institute and hospital uniquely qualified to treat complex neurological disorders in pediatric patients. For more information, visit: http://barrow.phoenixchildrens.org .

About Stealth Autoguide

The Medtronic Stealth Autoguide is designed for accurate positioning of instruments to support a variety of neurological procedures. The technology can generally be used as a tool during stereoelectroencephalographies (sEEG), biopsies, and Visualase™ procedures. The Stealth Autoguide combines advanced software, navigation and instrumentation to enable accuracy during surgical procedures.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

