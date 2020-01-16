API Management Market 2020 Is Thriving Worldwide| Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Dell, Axway and Others

/EIN News/ -- API management market is growing due to increasing demand of mobile application and web based API management.

PUNE, India, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global API Management Market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market.

These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies. The API Management Market report is a helpful resource, which provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027.

All the studies conducted to generate this report are based on large group sizes and that to at the global level. The report also contains detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers leading Players are Axway, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, Microsoft, Rogue Wave Software, SAP, Oracle, Red Hat and Others.

Global API management market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Details of few key market players are given here- CA Technologies, Inc., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Software AG, Boomi, Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nexright, SnapLogic, TYK Technologies, digitalML, Mashape Inc., Mulesoft, Inc., Sensedia, Tibco Software, Inc., WSO2, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and others.

Full API Lifecycle Management - Anypoint Platform is listed as a leader in Full API Lifecycle Management, offering organizations the ability to have a unified platform that tracks each API and integration from end-to-end. In addition, the API reusability component of the platform leads to improved project speed. With Anypoint Platform’s API management solution and full suite of features, organizations can expect to deliver APIs and integrations 64% faster.

Global API Management Market , By Type (Carbon Identity Management, Maps & Location, Speech/Voice), Solution (Security, API Gateway, API Portal, API Lifecycle Management, API Analytics, Monetization, Administration), Service (Integration, Support Maintenance, Training Consulting), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defence, Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation, Manufacturing)

Part 01: API Management Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global API Management Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global API Management Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America API Management Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe API Management Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific API Management Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America API Management Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue API Management by Countries

…….so on

Research Methodology: North America API Management Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

