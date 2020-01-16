3D Motion Capture Market Forecasts to 2025 - Rise in Creation of More Realistic Experiences for VR Environments, Revolutionizing the Face of Sports Using Computer Vision

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Motion Capture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D motion capture market was valued at USD 145.53 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 283.53 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.12%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The dynamic and evolving nature of the market has resulted in the emergence of various kinds of products on the market, including markerless, inertial/non-inertial systems, active/passive systems, and portable/fixed systems.



Key Highlights



The technological innovations in computer vision technology and rise in demand and preference toward high-quality 3D animations are driving the market growth. One of the primary motivators for using 3D motion capture is to speed up the development cycle for complex 3D CGI characters for film, television, or video games.

The global AR and VR spending is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2021. Thus, the increased usage of video games globally, coupled with the VR developments in the technology, brings better motion capture to the video games, further nurturing their growth.

Real-time measurement and kinematic analysis of the human body's movement, brain activity, eye movement, muscle recruitment, and external forces acting on the body are achieved using the broadest range of hardware available in the market.

The penetration and popularity of multiple kinds of injury-prone sports in countries like the United States and Canada is increasing. Thus, the outlook of 3D motion capture technology is quite promising.

Market Trends



Camera Hardware Type Occupies the Largest Market Share

In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.

The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.

While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.

Moreover, the movie industry is highly dependent on the motion capture technology, due to the trend towards effective animation and science-fiction movies. In 2019, Marvel Studio released the most expensive movie till date Avengers-End Game', with a budget of USD 356 million. The increasing number of 3D screens across the globe is an evident fact of this trend.

North America to Account for the Largest Share, Globally



3D motion capture in the United States has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, the increased usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion-capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.

To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production's needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.

Competitive Landscape



The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players. The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because, several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity. Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation among others.



Notable Industry Developments



November 2018 - Leyard (Opti Track) launched Motive 2.1.2, equipped with an expanded feature set and redesigned user interface. It has advanced precision human and object tracking capabilities across VR, animation, movement sciences. and robotics applications.

January 2019 - Qualisys AB announced its move into the animation market, with the launch of an integrated skeleton solver for their QTM software. The QTM Skeleton Solver offers direct streaming without third-party software or middleware into tools such as Unity, Unreal, MotionBuilder, and Maya.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Creation of More Realistic Experiences for Virtual Reality Environments

4.3.2 Revolutionizing the Face of Sports Using Computer Vision

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Cameras

5.1.1.2 Sensors

5.1.1.3 Accessories

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.1.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.1.2 Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2 Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.1 Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.2 Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.2.2.3 Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Biomechanical Research and Medical

5.3.2 Media and Entertainment

5.3.3 Engineering and Industrial Applications

5.3.4 Education

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.

6.1.2 Motion Analysis Corporation

6.1.3 Noraxon USA Inc.

6.1.4 Notch Interfaces Inc.

6.1.5 Leyard American Corporation (OPTI TRACK)

6.1.6 PhaseSpace Inc.

6.1.7 Phoenix Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Qualisys AB

6.1.9 Synertial Labs Ltd.

6.1.10 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

6.1.11 Xsens Technologies B.V.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljm09n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.