Global Bottled Water Market 2020 Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis And Forecasts To 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Bottled Water– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottled Water Market 2020
Description:
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered:-
Ajegroup SA
Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG
Acqua Panna
Danone
Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
Niagra Bottling
China Resources Beverage
Nestle Waters
Mai Dubai
Nongfu Spring
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd
San Pellegrino
Tata Global Beverages
Grupo Vichy Catalan
PepsiCo, Inc.
Coca-Cola Company
Tingyi Holding Corporation
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4832779-2014-2026-global-bottled-water-industry-market-research
Major Types Covered
Still water
Carbonated water
Others
Major Applications Covered
Commercial
Homehold
Other
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4832779-2014-2026-global-bottled-water-industry-market-research
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content: -
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
…….
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Ajegroup SA
8.1.1 Ajegroup SA Profile
8.1.2 Ajegroup SA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Ajegroup SA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Ajegroup SA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG
8.2.1 Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG Profile
8.2.2 Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Acqua Panna
8.3.1 Acqua Panna Profile
8.3.2 Acqua Panna Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Acqua Panna Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Acqua Panna Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Danone
8.4.1 Danone Profile
8.4.2 Danone Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Danone Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Danone Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
8.5.1 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG Profile
8.5.2 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd
8.6.1 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd Profile
8.6.2 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
8.7.1 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Profile
8.7.2 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Niagra Bottling
8.8.1 Niagra Bottling Profile
8.8.2 Niagra Bottling Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Niagra Bottling Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Niagra Bottling Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 China Resources Beverage
8.9.1 China Resources Beverage Profile
8.9.2 China Resources Beverage Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 China Resources Beverage Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 China Resources Beverage Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Nestle Waters
8.10.1 Nestle Waters Profile
8.10.2 Nestle Waters Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Nestle Waters Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Nestle Waters Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Mai Dubai
8.12 Nongfu Spring
8.13 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd
8.14 San Pellegrino
8.15 Tata Global Beverages
8.16 Grupo Vichy Catalan
8.17 PepsiCo, Inc.
8.18 Coca-Cola Company
8.19 Tingyi Holding Corporation
Continued…..
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.