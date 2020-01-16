Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Segmentation - Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers and Others

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global household laundry equipment market was worth $54.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household laundry equipment market is expected to grow at a rate of about 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023. The growth in urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for household laundry equipment. Increasing demand for online on-demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for household laundry equipment in the forecast period.

The household laundry equipment consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment.

The global household laundry equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The household laundry equipment market is segmented into washing machines, ironers, dryers, and others - household laundry equipment.

By Geography - The global household laundry equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Household Laundry Equipment Market

Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.

Potential Opportunities In The Household Laundry Equipment Industry

With increasing urban population, strong economic growth, and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global household laundry equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation.

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides household laundry equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts household laundry equipment market size and growth for the global household laundry equipment market, household laundry equipment market share, household laundry equipment market players, household laundry equipment market size, household laundry equipment market segments and geographies, household laundry equipment market trends, household laundry equipment market drivers and household laundry equipment market restraints, household laundry equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The household laundry equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

