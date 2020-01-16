Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, and CFTR Modulators) and Route of Administration (Oral and Inhaled): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Route of Administration : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837006/?utm_source=GNW



The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market was valued at $4,615.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,277.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, hereditary disease that led to insistent lung infections and limits the patient’s ability to breathe over time. Diagnosis of cystic fibrosis is a multistep process, and includes a newborn screening, a sweat test, a genetic or carrier test, and a clinical evaluation. Though people diagnosed with the disease are of age of 2, some are also diagnosed as adults. A specialist can order a sweat test and recommend additional testing to confirm the diagnosis.



Significant rise in incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe and increase in awareness about its diagnosis are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, rise in R&D investments by the key players such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals propels the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. However, high cost of the cystic fibrosis treatment and introduction of generic drugs hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, development of the healthcare industry and increase in R&D activities undertaken by key players are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cystic fibrosis has generated need for newer and advanced therapeutics for its treatment. Thereby, this has led to increase in number of pipeline drugs in the market, which is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The global cystic fibrosis therapeutic market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, top selling drug, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into pancreatic enzyme supplements, mucolytic, bronchodilators, and CFTR modulators. Depending on route of administration, it is classified into oral and inhaled. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

? Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Drug Class

o Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

o Mucolytic

o Bronchodilators

o CFTR Modulators

• By Route of Administration

o Oral

o Inhaled



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Genentech, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

• AbbVie Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Allergan plc.

• Pharmaxis Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837006/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.