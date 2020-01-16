Brazil Switchgear Market by Voltage, Type, Application, Insulation Type and Competitive Landscape (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Report by Voltage, by Types, by Applications, by Insulation Type, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brazil switchgear market is expected to show healthy growth during the forecast period due growing number of projects to develop infrastructure for all major sectors, mainly transportation and energy sectors. Further, the government has prioritized the power sector of the country by making considerable investment in the sector for providing power to the remote areas in the country.



According to this research, the Brazil Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

The Brazil switchgear market is expected to show modest growth during the forecast period due to expected economic recovery over the coming years after the economic turbulence due to political instability in the country. Further, construction such as commercial projects in Rio de Janerio and residential projects in Balneario Camboriuthe city would increase the demand for switchgear products in such areas.



The power utility application acquired maximum share, in terms of revenues, on account of their heavy deployment in the power generation plants. Moreover, Electrobas, a government-owned organization, is introducing several projects with the aim to increase electricity generation and deployment of new transmission lines that would support the growth of switchgear in power utility domain over the coming years.



This report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by types, by insulation type, and by applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Brazil switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Brazil Switchgear Market Size and Brazil Switchgear Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by voltage, until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by insulation type, until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by types, until 2025

Historical Data of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, by applications, until 2025

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Voltage



Low Voltage (<1.1 kV)

By Types MCB MCCB C&R ACB COS Others (Distribution Boards, RCB, ELCB)

By Applications Residential Commercial Industrial Power Utilities Others (Transportation infrastructure etc.)



Medium Voltage (1.1 kV - 36 kV)

By Types ISG (Indoor Switchgear) OSG (Outdoor Switchgear) Others (RMU, CSS)

By Insulation Type Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Other Insulated Switchgear (Hybrid, Oil)

By Applications Commercial Industrial Power Utilities Others (Transportation infrastructure etc.)



High Voltage Switchgear (<36 kV)

By Insulation Type Air Insulated Switchgear Gas Insulated Switchgear Other Insulated Switchgear (Hybrid, Oil)

By Applications Industrial Power Utilities Others (Transportation infrastructure etc.)



Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TSEA Participacoes S.A.

WEG S.A.

