2nd Digital Retail Forum, Johannesburg to tackle burning issues in retail

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful 2019 event, the 2nd Digital Retail Forum will take place on 29 January at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa. The forum will feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail space.#DigitalRetailForum is hosted by IT News Africa and will bring together over 200 local and international retail industry leaders to learn about cutting-edge innovations and foster dynamic conversation addressing how retail is being redefined through technology.Attendees will be able to learn about key topics and issues that will be discussed at the summit, including:● The ‘Retail Apocalypse’: Separating Hype from Reality● How eCommerce giants are shaping the future of retail● Enhancing brand image and increasing sales through social media● Assessing new retail payment solutions and how they impact customer experience● Optimizing Inventory Management and Supply Chains with Technology● Leveraging AI to Impact Your Bottom Line and CX● eCommerce: Opportunities presented by new models and disruptive technologiesConfirmed speakers for DRF 2020 include:● Marek Zmysłowski, MD Africa RTB House, former MD Jumia, RTB House● Pieter VanEyssen, Principal Solution Consultant, Genesys● Tanya Long, Chief Operating Officer, Argility Technology Group● Mark Young - CEO of GetBucks South Africa● Alastair Tempest - CEO at Ecommerce Forum Africa● Dylan Piatti - Africa Strategist: Consumer Business Industry, Deloitte● Tilene Narainan - Head of Convenience Retailing Sasol● Simon Marland - Retail CIO, Nedbank● Neil Rankin - Founder and CEO of Predictive InsightsHow to participate: Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges. Join us as an exhibitor : Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.For more information about this conference, visit: https://digitalretailforum.co.za/ [t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.