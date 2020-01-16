United Arab Emirates (UAE) Strongly Condemns Attack on Military Site in Niger

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting a military site in Niger, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of this criminal act and utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.



