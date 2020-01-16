Diet Demand: What is the Sirtfood Diet and How Does It Affect Weight Loss?

/EIN News/ -- Honolulu, HI, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sirtfood Diet is growing in popularity, but does it really work for weight loss? Sirtuins are defined as a cluster of proteins that play a vital role in cellular health and regulate various body functions. These sirtuins may also play a major role in regulating the metabolism, fat burning, increasing muscle mass and reducing inflammation. According to sirtfood diet enthusiasts, certain whole foods contain sirtfood activators that increase these proteins in the body. A short list of popular sirtfoods includes:

Olive oil

Turmeric

Citrus fruits

Kale

Onions

Buckwheat

Matcha green tea

Parsley

Soy

Walnuts

Arugula

Green juice

One major reason the sirtfood diet has exploded in popularity is due to its allowance of dark chocolate and red wine, as both items are considered sirtfoods. The claim is that by focusing on these foods, rapid weight loss will follow without decreases in muscle mass. A sirtfood dieter will begin their first week drinking green juice made of matcha green tea, lemon juice, parsley, celery, a green apple and arugula three times per week. After the first week, sirtfood dieters return to eating three meals per day made only with sirtfoods and will continue to incorporate these foods throughout the remainder of the diet.

Does the Sirtfood Diet Actually Work?

There seems to be a growing number of celebrities and notable figures who’ve touted the sirtfood diet for their recent weight loss success. However, consumers must keep in mind that celebrities often have access to professional support when it comes to what they consume and any additional exercise regimens. Additionally, studies on the efficacy of this diet are slim. Granted, most foods listed are healthy whole food options and calorie restrictions which are automatically connected to some weight loss. The majority of foods listed have anti-inflammatory properties, high amounts of antioxidants and nutrients which are of course, beneficial. Medical experts warn though, that while quick weight loss is possible on such a diet, a majority of that initial loss will be water weight. It may also be risky for those who engage in moderate to high physical activity.

While regimens like the sirtfood diet have yet to be proven when it comes to sustainable weight loss, medical weight loss is a proven and effective solution for anyone who has struggled with weight fluctuations and cycles. Diet Demand’s doctor-designed diets are customized to each individual for safe, accelerated results that lead to long-term success. Contact Diet Demand for a FREE consultation by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

info@dietdemand.com

http://www.dietdemand.com/

Tiffany King Diet Doc 7027487526 contact@tiffanysedits.com



