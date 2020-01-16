Portwell Launches Two New Medical-Grade True-Flat IPS Touch Monitors

MEDS-M2700 & MEDS-M2100

Certification-ready MEDS-M2100 (21″) and MEDS-M2700 (27″) are ideal POI and HMI solutions for medical equipment and healthcare facilities

The launch of MEDS-M2100 and MEDS-M2700 means customers can complement our medical-grade computers with medical-grade monitors of various sizes and optional 4K, IPX 1 and DICOM support from Portwell” — Jack Lam

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched its certification-ready MEDS-M2100 (21″) and MEDS-M2700 (27″) medical-grade IPS touch monitor solutions. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, the new medical-grade touch monitors offer a True-flat screen supports from full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution to optional 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution and are available in white.

“The launch of MEDS-M2100 and MEDS-M2700 means customers can complement our medical-grade computers with medical-grade monitors of various sizes and optional 4K, IPX 1 and DICOM support from American Portwell,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s product marketing director. “These new medical-grade touch monitors are the ideal solution for applications in and around hospitals and healthcare such as a human machine interface (HMI) for dental X-ray, surgical imaging control, surgical planning station, digital X-ray, ultrasound, electronic patient records and Lab clinic equipment, They can provide a healthcare facility or hospital’s vital point-of-information (POI) or wayfinding directory and also act as a nurse call station, provide bedside Infotainment, pharmacy automation, Telemedicine and Self Check-in system.”

Joint features of American Portwell Technology’s new MEDS-M2100 and MEDS-M2700 medical-grade monitors include IPS P-cap touch monitor; full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution or 2KHD 2560 x 1440 resolution; DVI/HDMI/VGA/DP/Audio/USB input; 100 x 100mmVESA mount; dual speakers; operating temperature of between 5°C and 40°C with an operating humidity of between 10% and 90%; optional DICOM; optional IPX 1 support; optional 4K resolution; IEC 60601-1/ES 60601-1 4th Edition certification; and ISO 9001/13485 certified quality management system.

“This important new launch means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a certification-ready medical-grade touch monitor solution, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.