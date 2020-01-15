Sentaida Tire Company Ltd. Signs Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with GivBux Global Partners, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- FULLERTON, CA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sentaida Tire Company, Ltd. (Pink Sheets: SDTC) announced today that the Company has signed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with GivBux Global Partners, Inc. www.givbux.com. Pursuant to the Agreement, Sentaida will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of GivBux in exchange for shares of Sentaida common stock.



Upon closing of the transaction, the Company intends to revise its capital structure, change its name to GivBux, Inc. and apply for a new trading symbol for its stock. From that point on, all of the Company’s resources and efforts will be focused on the continuation of GivBux’s current and future operations.

About GivBux Global Partners, Inc.

GivBux has pioneered a proprietary mobile Purchasing App that is available for free download for Android users at Google Play Store and for iPhone users in the App Store. The GivBux Purchasing App is much more than a typical mobile wallet. The user-friendly App allows users to store, send and receive GivBux to and from other users and use those GivBux to purchase goods and services at retail locations. However, the Purchasing App adds several additional layers of functionality that make it faster, easier and more fun to use. Advanced features include a unique rewards program that includes 100+ recognized national brands at thousands of locations, automatic built-in charitable giving and gifting, augmented reality (AR) capabilities for both merchants and users, a generous affiliate program that rewards members for sharing the platform with others, and a slate of tracking and analytic measures that merchants can use to better serve their customers. Most of these features are fully available now; more will be announced and described in detail in the near future.

GivBux has created a sharing economic community of brands and consumers that offers consumers an easier and more rewarding way to shop, merchants a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities an easy way to receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions. The primary aims of GivBux are to “Share the Wealth” and to “Give Back”. The GivBux Purchasing App takes the concept of the mobile wallet to another level by adding advanced functions that make the App easier and more fun to use. The GivBux App has been designed to store, send, receive and request GivBux Rewards, send digital gifts, donate to nonprofits, and make real-time purchases at top retail brands, restaurants and other venues, all with a few simple clicks. GivBux members receive rewards for using the App to purchase items from GivBux Participating Merchants and automatically contributing to a charity of each member’s choice. The GivBux affiliate program also rewards members who refer other users to the platform. For more information visit http://givbux.com

CJ Melone

3234388222

INFO@SENTAIDATIRECO.COM



