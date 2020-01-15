Reebonz Announces Strategic Partnership With TWIST

Aiming to satisfy the global demand for luxury fashion goods

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reebonz Holding Limited (Nasdaq: RBZ), a leading online luxury marketplace and platform in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific, announced today that it has officially partnered with TWIST, one of Hong Kong’s multi-brand luxury fashion boutiques. As a part of the agreement, Reebonz is expected to make TWIST’s products available to over 6 million members on Reebonz’s platform, further supporting both companies’ missions to bring luxury fashion to discerning consumers around the world.



Since its establishment in 1999, TWIST has introduced a range of over one hundred high-end fashion labels from Europe and elsewhere in the world. The company aims to curate a collection of new season fashion products from bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, shoes and apparels. Brands sold include Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Fendi, Gucci, Prada, Stella McCartney, Valentino, and many more. While TWIST currently has 4 highly successful retail stores across Hong Kong and an online platform, they decided to partner with Reebonz in order to further expand into Southeast Asia and across Asia Pacific, acquire new shoppers and expand its brand.

Daniel Lim, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Reebonz, commented, “This partnership is exciting for both companies. TWIST is a household name in Hong Kong, and has cultivated a unique point of view on desirable products that customers want. Our collaboration will help bring that perspective across the region. We are committed to partnering with high quality multi-brand luxury boutiques globally, to bring the best products to our members.”

Harry Lam, E-Commerce Manager of TWIST, added, “Following the decade-long success of Reebonz in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific, we felt that this partnership will benefit both companies in the long run. In addition to the opportunity for us to amplify our brand awareness, we believe that by working with Reebonz, we will be able to further improve our consistency in delivering high quality products to aspiring consumers across the region.”

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Reebonz’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the ability to regain compliance with NASDAQ stockholders’ equity and continue to meet NASDAQ’s listing standards; Reebonz’s ability to manage growth; the reaction of Reebonz customers and suppliers to its business combination; rising costs adversely affecting Reebonz’s profitability; potential litigation involving Reebonz’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Reebonz’s products. See the risk factors disclosed in the definitive proxy statement for Reebonz’s business combination for additional risks. See the risk factors disclosed in Reebonz’s most recently filed prospectus, filed with the SEC on April 17, 2019 for additional risks. Reebonz does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Reebonz:

Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2009, Reebonz (pronounced “ribbons”) is the trusted online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in the Asia Pacific region. Leveraging data and technology, Reebonz makes luxury accessible by operating as an eco-system of B2C e-tail and B2C marketplace for over 1,000 brands, supported by C2C marketplaces that enable individuals to sell through its platform. With an easy shopping experience, members can enjoy convenient access to the selection of products that Reebonz sources as well as from a curated collection of multi-brand luxury boutiques from all around the world.

About TWIST:

TWIST, a diversified luxury and trendy fashion select store in Hong Kong, is dedicated to bringing customers with a dashing array of fashion labels from all over the world, catering the needs of fashion enthusiasts for quality fashion goods and earning the love from our wide customer spectrum of different ages and districts.

