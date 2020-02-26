North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in North Carolina to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KVO Law Firm-Get Better Compensation results

North Carolina

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste make house calls anywhere in North Carolina to ensure a person with mesothelioma understands the compensation process and the value of their claim. ” — North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran or a person with mesothelioma in North Carolina to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in North Carolina and nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls anywhere in North Carolina to ensure a person with mesothelioma and or their family understand the financial compensation process and the potential value of their claim. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center, "The biggest mistake a person with mesothelioma in North Carolina or their family can make is to start ordering 'free' books, kits, guides and or calculators-because these are tactics law firms use to identify people with mesothelioma. Frequently the person with mesothelioma is unprepared for the tidal wave of lawyer phone calls ordering something 'free' can cause as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"If you call us at 800-714-0303 and tell us a little bit about how the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos, we will have attorney Erik Karst call you back so you can discuss compensation with a national expert. If you like Erik-he or one of his colleagues will come to your home for a more in-depth conversation about how, where and when the person's asbestos exposure took place. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is incredibly important-as we would be happy to discuss anytime." https://NorthCarolina.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their campaign is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from offering instant access to the nation’s most skilled mesothelioma lawyers the Center is offering the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina. The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center recommends the Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org/

* The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina: https://unclineberger.org/

* Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem North Carolina: https://www. wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive-Cancer-Center/

The North Carolina Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in North Carolina. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



