Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Erik Karst of the Law Firm of KVO To Make Certain A Navy Veteran or Person in Georgia With Mesothelioma Receives the Top Compensation Results and They Make House Calls

If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Georgia, attorney Erik Karst of the Karst von Oiste-KVO law firm can answer questions about how the mesothelioma compensation claims process works and give a ballpark estimate of the potential value of the claim. For a Navy Veteran or skilled trades worker, compensation for people with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars.

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center notes that frequently people with mesothelioma in Georgia or nationwide hire local car accident attorneys rather than attorneys with mesothelioma experience. Frequently the local car accident attorney has little to no experience helping a person with mesothelioma to get compensated.

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste make house calls to meet with mesothelioma victims for no-obligation consultations.

Mesothelioma victims in Georgia can access services in any community in the state including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any other community.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers-Kingsbay, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



