The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship for Academic Year 2020-21

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi has invited scholarship applications from foreign students to pursue higher studies at the Under Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD level in Indian educational institutes/Universities for the Academic Year 2020-2021. The courses include science, humanities, commerce and engineering except medical studies.

Students from Nigeria, Benin & Chad, having good academic record (should have secured minimum 60 percent marks or GPA 3 out of GPA 5 in qualifying examinations) and proficient in English, are welcome to apply for the ICCR scholarships.

ICCR has developed A2A (“Admission to Alumni”) Portal exclusively to facilitate the aspiring students and can be assessed at: www.a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in. This portal consists relevant information for the applicants, including names and details of all state and Central Universities and Institutes, and colleges, affiliated with them, guidelines, eligibilities criteria, etc. This information would immensely help students in decision-making, while applying for Colleges/Institutes of their choice in the academic course of their preference.

The interested students are required to create an account at www.a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in before applying online. They are to ensure that: (i) Their application is complete in all respects (ii) all mandatory documents are uploaded on the portal and (iii) submit a printed copy of their application to the High Commission of India, Abuja, for further processing. The prospective students are advised to exercise due diligence & research in a dedicated manner on specific admission criteria laid down by various universities for the subject of their choice.