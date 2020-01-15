PROJECT New York Kicks Off Menswear Market Week in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- A Preview Debut of DENIM ROOM, PROJECTION, and WELLNESS

Plus, over 80 New Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading menswear trade event, PROJECT kicks off January 19th through the 21st in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center showcasing over 80 new brands and 300 brands in total ranging from contemporary, classic, lifestyle, footwear and accessories.

PROJECT New York will debut new show areas including DENIM ROOM, co-hosted by Brand Ambassador and Creative Director Maurizio Donadi (Co-Founder and Creative Lead at Atelier & Repairs). DENIM ROOM will preview heritage and next-generation men’s and dual-gender brands that are pushing the denim world forward through creativity, responsibility, and innovation. Donadi will also showcase an extremely rare selection of denim “artifacts” from his personal collection to be on display for viewing and inspiration. Participating brands include: 34 Heritage, 7 For All Mankind, DL 1961, Fidelity Denim, Liverpool and Mavi.

PROJECT President Lizette Chin shares, “Our new initiatives speak to our commitment to deliver a comprehensive, compelling and evolving show experience for our attendees and retailers. Through our 4-pillar strategy of community, education, media and experience, we are pushing the boundaries of trade events as we head into the F/W 2021 selling season.”

The TENTS will showcase men’s grooming and wellness products curated by grooming editor Garrett Munce. Participating brands include: Asystem, Gillettelabs, The Art of Shaving, Anchors Aweigh Hair Co., Unlimited Potential Global LLC, Function Botanicals, and Caswell-Massey. Fellow Barber will also be showcasing their products along with complimentary soft services to attendees. Munce will also be giving away copies of his new book, Self-Care for Men, which serves as a guide on how to improve your physical and mental health and overall well-being while introducing you to anti-aging products and practices.

PROJECT New York is also introducing a new area, PROJECTION. Serving as a place to discover new brands and emerging talent, attendees can browse a selection of top products in a focused, preview environment on the show floor.

The N:OW Forums will return to set the stage for what’s new, now, and next in fashion. WGSN, Highsnobiety, and guest speakers such as Eric Jennings, VP/Creative Director Peerless, Garrett Munce, Grooming Editor at Esquire and Men’s Health, Jeff Carvalho, Managing Director, Highsnobiety, will share their expertise through trendcasting, bespoke presentations, and panel discussions. Click here to view the entire panel schedule.

PROJECT’s Head of Sales, Brian Trunzo along with Podcast Blamo!’s, Jeremy Kirkland will host a fashion model presentation on Sunday, January 19th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm showcasing the best looks from Made in Italy brands while discussing the joys of Italian fashion. The Made In Italy section carries over 80 exhibitors including Cortigiani, Di Bello, Enrico Mandelli, Marchesi di Como and Saint Andrews.

PROJECT has also partnered with L.A. based sustainable apparel house, Upcycle , to collaborate on PROJECT Merch. Grab your limited-edition sustainable tee and or tote inside the entrance at the PROEJCT Merch print space. While supplies last.

Additional show areas include:

PROJECT SOLE – Premium Footwear for Men; Casual to Bespoke. Brands Include: Alden, BedStu celebrating their 25th anniversary, Carmenia the Shoemaker, Clae, Edward Green, Geox, Paraboot, Johnston & Murphy who is also launching apparel, Loake, Sorel*NEW and launching men’s collection, Trask and many more.

MRKet – Better Menswear, Classic to Lifestyle. Brands include Barbour, HISO, Norwegian Wool, Peerless, Luchiano Visconti, Maceoo, Seaward & Stearn and many more.

The Foundry – Emerging Contemporary brands and businesses less than two years old. Brands include: Beltology, CRWTH, Goorin Bros., Raga Man, Swell Fellow, Mr, Necktie and many more.

Brits in NY – British Apparel and Accessories. Brands include Bennett Winch, Dents, Derek Rose, Edward Green, Fox Umbrellas, Johnstons of Elgin, Grenfell, Tateossian, and many more.

Made in Italy – The Finest in Italian Apparel, Footwear and Accessories. Brands include: Cortigiani, Di Bello, Enrico Mandelli, Fray, Rota, Santo Stefano and many more.

For a complete list of panels, forums, show events and happenings please visit: https://www.projectfashionevents.com/en/marketplace/schedule.html

About PROJECT | Held in New York and Las Vegas, PROJECT hosts the most influential and comprehensive menswear market events, gathering domestic and international buyers, innovative brands, influential media, and industry protagonists. Through this fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season’s top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets | Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

