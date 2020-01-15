MEDIA ALERT - LUV A COWBOY/COWGIRL NITE

Western Sports Foundation will host an event in support of the health and wellness programs and services for cowgirls and cowboys competing in western sports.

Support a great cause while celebrating your favorite cowboy or cowgirl!” — Mark Dobosz, Executive Director

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HONOR THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE ON VALENTINE’S DAYJoin Legal Draft Beer Company and Western Sports Foundation atLUV A COWBOY COWGIRL NIGHT!Friday, February 14, 20205 - 10pmLegal Draft Beer Company500 E. Division St. Arlington, TX 76011As part of PBR Global Cup USA weekend February 15th – 16th at ATT Stadium in Arlington TX, Legal Draft Beer Company and Western Sports Foundation will host a FriendRaiser/FunRaiser in support of the health and wellness programs and services for cowgirls and cowboys competing in western sports.The evening’s events include5:30-7:30 PM - Celebrity Corn HoleRegister to play with a celebrity athlete at http://bidpal.net/luvacowboy 7:30-9:30PM GREAT Musical Entertainment byNashville Recording Artist Antonio MoraesAWESOME food by The Bucking PigDELICIOUS beverages by Legal Draft Beer CompanyFunds raised during the event will be donated to the Western Sports Foundation to support health and wellness programs and services for those gals and guys competing in Western lifestyle sports.For more information contact Kristiana Moralesat 719-242-2900) or email kmorales@westernsportsfoundation.orgAbout Western Sports Foundation (WSF)Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF’s mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org



