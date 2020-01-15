Global Telecoms - Key Trends for 2020 - 5G, Mobile Satellite and Fixed Broadband

This report provides a valuable insight into the developments and trends taking place in the worldwide telecoms market. It presents a snapshot of the overall global telecoms market including key statistics such as overall telecoms capital expenditure (CAPEX) and telecoms revenue.

Statistics and information on the overall number of fixed lines; Internet users; mobile subscribers (worldwide and by region); text messages; top carriers’; outsourcing; MVNO and telecoms M&A market statistics are also provided on a global level.



The report focuses on the global mobile and broadband markets and includes information and statistics on mobile handsets; 3G and prepaid markets as well as global trends in mobile revenue; ARPU; call charges; termination rates, roaming and number portability. Statistics presented for the broadband market include global broadband subscribers; regional share of broadband subscribers and the top broadband countries. Global statistics on broadband access technologies are provided as well as preliminary data on broadband speeds and prices. Please note: this report only includes information on selected countries and regions in order to demonstrate global trends for specific country and region statistics and information please see separate reports.



Subjects covered include:

- Key global telecoms statistics;

- Key global broadband statistics and trends;

- FttH analyses and global market statistics;

- Key global mobile statistics and trends including 3G;

- Mobile handset market statistics;

- Prepaid trends and market statistics;

- Global trends in mobile revenue; ARPU; call charges; termination rates, roaming and number portability;

- Global trends and statistics for mobile data.

