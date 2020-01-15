$800k in New Contracts Awarded to H/Cell Energy

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has been awarded $800k in new contracts for renewable energy, environmental systems and general contracting.



The contracts include work to be completed at various locations in the U.S. and Australia including Queensland Rail, Ergon Energy, Healy State School, Mossman State High School, University of Pennsylvania Health System and Coca Cola.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "Our backlog has recently increased based on these new contracts. In particular, through our Australian subsidiary The Pride Group www.thepridegroup.com.au we received a new six month maintenance contract from Queensland Rail to service and support security systems equipment for their transportation system. The new year is off to a good start and looks encouraging for HCCC as we focus on producing a healthy first quarter."

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, TX 75234

972-888-6009 USA



